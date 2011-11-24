* Euro up on short-covering but seen struggling

* Poor German bond auction heightens contagion fears

* Belgian bond yield spread over German bonds hits euro high

* Dollar down vs yen as Japan exporters come back after holiday

* Commodity currencies rebound but outlook uncertain

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Nov 24 The euro stayed near seven-week lows against the dollar on Thursday, having suffered a steep fall after a "disastrous" German bond sale fuelled fears the region's debt crisis was beginning to threaten even Europe's biggest economy.

Although the euro did bounce back slightly in Asia on short-covering, bringing other risk currencies higher with it, market players see the euro staying under pressure.

"If Germany has to pay higher costs for its borrowing, it's obvious it cannot help the entire euro zone. If German bond yields keep rising, that could even be a trigger for break-up of the euro," said Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The common currency traded at $1.3377, after falling over 1 percent on Wednesday to as far as $1.3320. It was on track to reverse all of October's $1.3144-$1.4247 rally, now that it has retraced more than 78.6 percent of that move.

Against the Japanese yen, it hit a six-week low of 102.90 yen.

Germany's bond sale on Wednesday was its least successful since the launch of the single currency. While unattractively low yields played a big part, analysts warned a more sinister reason may be behind the dismal result.

"The other part is that market makers don't want to have a position because of the very distressed nature of financial markets as a whole. There's certainly a partial element of 'they would rather not have euros' in there," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities In London.

Investors were already unnerved by reports that Belgium is leaning on France to pay more into emergency support for failed lender Dexia under a 90-billion-euro ($120-billion) rescue deal that had appeared done and dusted.

Belgian bond yields spread over German bonds soared to a new euro lifetime high also as the country -- without a formal government since elections last June -- struggles to agree on a deficit slashing budget for next year.

"Belgium has been torn by the division between the (Flemish speaking) north and the (French-speaking) south and is politically paralysed. It just looks like a microcosm of the entire euro zone," Noji said.

Fear about lack of a way out from the current mess in the euro zone helped to lift the dollar index above 79.000 for the first time since early October. It was last at 78.87.

The dollar slipped about 0.3 percent against the Japanese yen to 77.05 yen as its rise to a near two-week high on Wednesday, when Tokyo was on holiday, lured Japanese exporters to sell.

Commodity currencies, unsettled by weak Chinese factory data on Wednesday, recouped some of the steep losses made on Wednesday.

The Australian dollar slid to a seven-week low of $0.9664 on Wednesday before recovering to $0.9740 in Asia,

"The underperformance in commodity currencies highlights the dominating concerns over global growth," said BNP Paribas analysts.

There is no major data in Asia and U.S. markets will be shut for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, leaving a closely watched German business sentiment report in focus. (Addiional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Joseph Radford)