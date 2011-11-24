* Outlook for euro remains negative, dollar holds firm

* Germany still opposed to euro bond, bigger ECB role

* Trading seen light on U.S. Thanksgiving lull

By Ian Chua The euro hovered near a seven-week low versus the dollar in Asia on Friday, struggling to find any traction with markets seeing no end in sight for the euro zone debt crisis.

The common currency stood at $1.3342, having fallen as far as $1.3316 overnight in thin trade due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

It was on track to retest the Oct. 4 trough at $1.3144, having retraced 78.6 pct of its October rally. This helped the dollar index stay near a seven-week peak of 79.184 set earlier in the week. It last stood at 79.061.

"The euro continues to remain weak and a break below 1.3315 session lows down to next support at 1.3146 cannot be ruled out into what will be a rather illiquid trading environment heading into the weekend," said BNP Paribas analysts.

Talks by the heads of Germany, France and Italy on Thursday were overshadowed by Germany's persistant opposition to a joint euro zone bond and a bigger role for the European Central Bank (ECB) to tackle the crisis.

Some French and EU officials had hoped Berlin would soften its resistance to a bigger crisis-fighting role for the ECB after Germany itself suffered its weakest bond auction in the euro-era on Wednesday, showing investors were wary even of Europe's safest haven.

But German Chancellor Angela Merkel would not soften her stance, even as pressure mounted after Fitch cut Portugal's credit rating to junk status.

"Disappointment that officials continue to tinker with the trivial rather than consider the bold pushed risk appetites lower and increased the downside risks to the outlook for the European sovereign debt crisis," said Besa Deda, chief economist at St. George Bank in Sydney.

Australia's top central banker on Thursday warned that Europe's debt crisis was rapidly approaching a point where the whole world could be badly damaged and urged policy makers there to act quickly to calm the situation.

Against the yen, the dollar was little changed at 77.13 with investors remaining wary of further intervention by Japanese authorities to weaken the yen.

The ongoing risk-off sentiment kept commodity currencies subdued, with the Australian dollar struggling at $0.9720, not far off seven-week low of $0.9664 set earlier in the week.

Without any marked improvement in market confidence, the Oct. 4 trough of $0.9388 could be the next target for the Aussie.

There is little in the way of market-moving data in Asia, leaving the focus again on Europe. French consumer confidence and German import prices are due later on Friday. (Editing by Lincoln Feast)