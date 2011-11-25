* Outlook for euro remains negative, dollar holds firm

* Germany still opposed to euro bond, bigger ECB role

* Dollar/yen edges up on Tokyo fixing-related demand (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Nov 25 The euro dipped to a fresh seven-week low against the dollar on Friday, struggling to find any traction with markets seeing no end in sight for the euro zone debt crisis.

The common currency has shed 1.5 percent so far this week, having come under pressure after lacklustre demand at a German bond auction on Wednesday stirred fears the debt crisis was starting to threaten even Europe's biggest economy.

The euro eased 0.2 percent to $1.3315, having touched a low of $1.3311 on trading platform EBS at one point, its lowest since Oct. 6.

Market players are bracing for a further drop in the euro in coming weeks and months, although short-covering may slow the currency's descent and cause some swings in between.

"It does appear that international asset managers are now pulling out of the euro zone... It hasn't been a panic, but there is an obvious trend," said Gareth Berry, G10 FX analyst for UBS in Singapore, adding that the euro could drop to $1.300 in the next two or three months.

"Rather than reallocating within the euro zone, international asset managers are tending to pull out now. That's consistent with some of the flows we have been seeing," he said.

There was some talk on Friday of hedge fund selling of the euro, while an option trigger was said to be lurking at $1.3300, suggesting that options-related buying may emerge just above that level and lend the euro some support.

The euro hovered close to its lowest in nearly seven weeks versus the yen of around 102.71 yen hit on trading platform EBS the previous day. Euro/yen was changing hands at 103.05 yen , up 0.1 percent on the day.

Dollar demand at Tokyo's 0100 GMT fixing including dollar buying by Japanese importers, helped lift the dollar 0.3 percent to 77.38 yen.

There was also talk of Asian currency buying versus the yen. The Thai baht rose 0.4 percent against the Japanese currency to 2.4739, with traders saying the demand for baht/yen may be linked to insurance payments related to the Thai floods.

COMMODITY CURRENCIES SUBDUED

Talks by the heads of Germany, France and Italy on Thursday were overshadowed by Germany's persistant opposition to a joint euro zone bond and a bigger role for the European Central Bank (ECB) to tackle the crisis.

Some French and EU officials had hoped Berlin would soften its resistance to a bigger crisis-fighting role for the ECB after Germany itself suffered its weakest bond auction in the euro-era on Wednesday, showing investors were wary even of Europe's safest haven.

But German Chancellor Angela Merkel would not soften her stance, even as pressure mounted after Fitch cut Portugal's credit rating to junk status.

"Disappointment that officials continue to tinker with the trivial rather than consider the bold pushed risk appetites lower and increased the downside risks to the outlook for the European sovereign debt crisis," said Besa Deda, chief economist at St. George Bank in Sydney.

Australia's top central banker on Thursday warned that Europe's debt crisis was rapidly approaching a point where the whole world could be badly damaged and urged policymakers there to act quickly to calm the situation.

The ongoing risk-off sentiment kept commodity currencies subdued, with the Australian dollar falling 0.3 percent to $0.9702, not far off seven-week low of $0.9664 set earlier in the week.

The ongoing risk-off sentiment kept commodity currencies subdued, with the Australian dollar falling 0.3 percent to $0.9702, not far off seven-week low of $0.9664 set earlier in the week.

Without any marked improvement in market confidence, the Oct. 4 trough of $0.9388 could be the next target for the Aussie. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney, Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo, Jongwoo Cheon and Reuters FX analyst Rick Lloyd in Singapore; Editing by Richard Borsuk)