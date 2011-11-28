* Media reports spark hopes of aid for Italy
* Markets still sceptical, await confirmation
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Nov 28 The euro surged on short
covering on Monday after an Italian newspaper said the
International Monetary Fund was preparing an aid package for
Italy, but doubts about the feasibility of the reported
plan kept the outlook uncertain.
The euro rose 0.6 percent to $1.3331 after
the unsourced report in Italian daily La Stampa said up to
600 billion euros could be made available at a rate of between
4-5 percent to give Italy breathing space for 18 months.
The report helped soothe market nerves as Italy
plans to raise up to 8 billion euros in the bond market on
Tuesday . But market players remained sceptical about the
IMF aid as such a sum would be beyond its current capacity.
A source with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters that contacts between the IMF and Rome had intensified
but added it was unclear what form of support could be offered
if a market selloff on Monday forced immediate action.
Official sources in Rome said they were unaware of any
request for assistance from Italy.
While the IMF may potentially employ a stand-by or
precautionary lending facility for Italy, aid amounting to 600
billion euros sounds far too large, said Ray Farris, head of
foreign exchange strategy for Credit Suisse in Singapore.
"It would imply that the fund (IMF) would give all of
its existing resources plus additional resources it would have
to tap from its members for once country, and that seems highly
imprudent," he said.
There are some "potential positives" for the euro that
have emerged in recent days including news last week that the
European Central Bank is looking at extending the terms of loans
it offers banks to 2 or even 3 years, but its outlook hinges on
forthcoming policy decisions by euro zone members such as France
and Germany as well as the European Central Bank, Farris
said.
BENEFIT OF THE DOUBT
The euro climbed to as high as around $1.3345 at one
point, with initial resistance seen around $1.3354, the 5-day
moving average. Higher up, it faces resistance near $1.3414, the
conversion line on the daily Ichimoku chart, a popular technical
analysis tool.
It has fallen some 7 percent -- from a high of $1.4248
on Oct. 27 to a trough near $1.3213 on Nov. 25 -- as the debt
crisis spread through Europe.
Selling pressure on the euro strengthened last week in
the wake of a weak bond auction in Germany, the euro zone's
safest haven. Italy's short-term debt sale on Friday was also
poorly received, sending Italian two-year yields to
a euro-era high above 8 percent on Friday.
"Unless we see a confirmation the IMF is working on such a
programme, I suspect the market is going to want to sell into
any further strength," said Robert Rennie, chief currency
strategist at Westpac Bank in Sydney, regarding the La
Stampa report.
"But I would certainly be willing to give this the benefit
of the doubt at least through the Asian session."
The bounce in the euro saw the dollar index fall
0.7 percent to 79.109, retreating from a two-month peak of
79.702 set Friday. Against the yen, the dollar dipped 0.2
percent to 77.62.
Commodity currencies followed the euro higher, with the
Australian dollar jumping 1.7 percent to $0.9884.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Tuesday where
detailed operational rules for the euro zone's bailout fund are
ready for approval, documents obtained by Reuters showed.
The approval of the rules will clear the way for the 440
billion euro facility to attract cash from private and public
investors to its co-investment funds in coming weeks, which,
depending on interest, could multiply the EFSF's resources.
