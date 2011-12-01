* Euro stabilises after rallying on c.bank liquidity steps
* Aussie dips, giving back a bit of previous day's 2.8 pct
surge
* Short-covering may lift euro toward $1.36 near-term
-trader
* Market awaits steps from euro zone to tackle debt crisis
* Spanish bond auction coming up later on Thursday
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 The euro stabilised
on Thursday after rallying the previous day as major central
banks acted together to ease a credit squeeze stemming from the
euro zone's debt crisis, while the Australian dollar gave back
some of its hefty gains.
The euro held steady at $1.3452, having jumped
to a one-week high of $1.3533 on Wednesday after central
banks of the United States, euro zone, Canada, Britain, Japan
and Switzerland lowered the cost of dollar loans to the banking
system.
Market players, however, are sceptical that this will
be enough to spur a sustained rally in the euro and risky
assets, since the joint action is aimed at easing symptoms of
the euro zone's debt crisis rather than treating the cause.
"It may be effective in alleviating some of the
excessive tensions in the money market. But the market still
hasn't been shown any convincing steps aimed at solving the
(euro zone's) debt problems," said Masahide Sato, vice president
at Mizuho Corporate Bank's forex division in Tokyo.
"There could be a little more short-covering in the
euro ahead of the year-end, but that may be all," he said.
The euro could rise toward $1.3600 or so by the end of
December, Sato said, adding that one possible upside target
might be the 55-day moving average that now comes in around
$1.3622.
Currency speculators increased their net short position
in the euro to 85,068 contracts in the week ended Nov. 22, up
from 76,147 the week before, data from the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission shows, suggesting the euro could gain
support if such positions are unwound.
"A psychological boost more than anything else in the
long run. It doesn't address any kind of real fundamental
problem," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for
Scotia Capital in Hong Kong, referring to the enhanced liquidity
backstop announced by the major central banks.
"I don't think this is going to be something that's
going to kick off a two month rally in risk assets unless you
see it combined with something of a more structural nature
coming out of the euro zone," he added.
AUSSIE DOLLAR SLIPS
After dipping to a seven-week low last Friday, the euro
has gotten some reprieve this week on short-covering, helped by
signs that Germany and France are pushing for more rapid, deeper
fiscal integration among euro zone countries, and hopes for IMF
assistance for Italy.
A push in the direction of fiscal union among euro zone
countries and a stronger commitment to fiscal discipline could
open the way for the European Central Bank to step up its
bond-buying programme and calm turmoil in euro zone debt
markets, market players say.
EU finance ministers expect the ECB to step in
forcefully to calm bond markets if EU leaders agree to move
towards fiscal union at a summit on Dec, 9, the Polish EU
presidency said on Wednesday.
Commodity currencies, which were given a lift on
Wednesday after China cut its reserve requirements for
commercial lenders for the first time in three years, gave back
some of the previous day's gains.
The Australian dollar fell 0.7 percent to $1.0209
after having jumped 2.8 percent on Wednesday. Tough
resistance is seen around $1.0335/40, the 61.8 percent
retracement of its fall from late October to late November.
The boost in market confidence from the central
banks came at an opportune time for Spain to issue up to 3.75
billion euros of bonds later on Thursday.
Analysts say the auction could well go like Italy's
sale of three and 10-year bonds on Tuesday, which drew
reasonable demand but saw yields leap to levels deemed
unsustainable for public finances.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent against the yen to
77.70 yen.
The dollar may pierce through a layer of dollar offers
from Japanese exporters lurking above 78.50 yen and rise towards
79.00 yen over the coming days if the current move into riskier
assets is sustained, said a senior spot trader for a major
Japanese bank in Tokyo.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Antoni
Slodkowski in Tokyo; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)