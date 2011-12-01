* Euro stabilises after rallying on c.bank liquidity steps
* Aussie dips, giving back a bit of previous day's surge
* Short-covering may lift euro toward $1.36 near-term
-trader
* Market awaits steps from euro zone to tackle debt crisis
* Spanish bond auction coming up later on Thursday
(Updates prices)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 The euro steadied on
Thursday after rallying the previous day as major central banks
acted together to ease a credit squeeze stemming from the euro
zone's debt crisis, while the Australian dollar gave back some
of its hefty gains.
The euro hovered around $1.3451, having jumped
to a one-week high of $1.3533 on Wednesday after central
banks of the United States, euro zone, Canada, Britain, Japan
and Switzerland lowered the cost of dollar loans to the banking
system.
Market players, however, are sceptical that this will be
enough to spur a sustained rally in the euro and risky assets,
since the joint action is aimed at easing symptoms of the euro
zone's debt crisis rather than treating the cause.
"It may be effective in alleviating some of the excessive
tensions in the money market. But the market still hasn't been
shown any convincing steps aimed at solving the (euro zone's)
debt problems," said Masahide Sato, vice president at Mizuho
Corporate Bank's forex division in Tokyo.
"There could be a little more short-covering in the euro
ahead of the year-end, but that may be all," he said.
The euro could rise toward $1.3600 or so by the end of
December, Sato said, adding that one possible upside target
might be the 55-day moving average that now comes in around
$1.3622.
Currency speculators increased their net short position
in the euro to 85,068 contracts in the week ended Nov. 22, the
biggest net short position in the euro since June 2010, pointing
to the potential for some short-covering in the euro.
"It's a psychological boost more than anything else in the
long run. It doesn't address any kind of real fundamental
problem," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for
Scotia Capital in Hong Kong, referring to the enhanced liquidity
backstop announced by the major central banks.
"I don't think this is going to be something that's going to
kick off a two-month rally in risk assets unless you see it
combined with something of a more structural nature coming out
of the euro zone," he added.
AUSSIE DOLLAR SLIPS
After dipping to a seven-week low last Friday, the euro
has had some reprieve this week on short-covering, helped by
signs that Germany and France are pushing for more rapid, deeper
fiscal integration among euro zone countries.
A push in the direction of fiscal union among euro zone
countries and a stronger commitment to fiscal discipline could
open the way for the European Central Bank to step up its
bond-buying programme and calm turmoil in euro zone debt
markets, market players say.
EU finance ministers expect the ECB to step in
forcefully to calm bond markets if EU leaders agree to move
towards fiscal union at a summit on Dec, 9, the Polish EU
presidency said on Wednesday.
Commodity currencies, which were given a lift on
Wednesday after China cut its reserve requirements for
commercial lenders for the first time in three years, gave back
some of the previous day's gains.
The Australian dollar fell 0.6 percent to $1.0219
after having jumped about 2.7 percent on Wednesday.
Tough resistance is seen around $1.0335/40, the 61.8 percent
retracement of its fall from late October to late November.
The boost in market confidence from the central
banks came at an opportune time for Spain to issue up to 3.75
billion euros of bonds later on Thursday.
Analysts say the auction could well go like Italy's sale of
three and 10-year bonds on Tuesday, which drew reasonable demand
but saw yields leap to levels deemed unsustainable for public
finances.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent against the yen to
77.68 yen.
The dollar may pierce through a layer of dollar offers
from Japanese exporters lurking above 78.50 yen and rise towards
79.00 yen over the coming days if the current move into riskier
assets is sustained, said a senior spot trader for a major
Japanese bank in Tokyo.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Antoni
Slodkowski in Tokyo; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)