* Markets awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls data
* Euro seen consolidating in Asian session
* Next week's EU Summit key to year-end sentiment
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Dec 2 The euro and commodity
currencies struggled to make much headway in Asia on Friday,
continuing to consolidate hefty gains made earlier in the week
as investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of the closely
watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
Due at 1330 GMT, the labour data is expected to show an
increase of 122,000 jobs and a steady unemployment rate of 9.0
percent. A positive surprise is likely to underpin risk
sentiment, while a weaker-than-expected outcome could prompt
investors to take more profits on recent gains.
The euro stood at $1.3460 versus $1.3457 late in New
York. It was off a one-week peak of $1.3531 set on Wednesday
after major central banks moved to ease a credit squeeze
stemming from the euro zone debt crisis.
But a lack of hard action to resolve the euro zone's debt
problems had seen the rally come to a halt and left investors
looking towards the jobs report as well as next week's European
Central Bank policy meeting and the EU summit for fresh cues.
If political leaders can agree next week on much tighter
budget controls, that could pave the way for more aggressive
action from the European Central Bank (ECB), as signalled by the
bank's new chief on Thursday.
"Our economists believe that a satisfactory fiscal compact
agreed upon at the summit next week should open the door to ECB
quantitative easing, which we expect could come as soon as Q1
2012," wrote analysts at BNP Paribas.
But analysts at Societe Generale warned a lack of progress
on the root causes of the euro zone crisis will translate into
wider bond yield spreads and a weaker euro, in January.
With the euro on the front foot for now, the dollar index
slipped 0.1 percent to 78.305. Against the yen, the
dollar was at 77.75, still hemmed in a 77-78 range with
investors wary of more massive intervention by Japan.
Commodity currencies, while off the week's peak, stayed well
supported. The Australian dollar stood at $1.0227, not
far off a three-week high of $1.0335 set earlier in the week.
It is on track to end the week up more than 4 percent. Key
resistance is seen around $1.0337, a level representing the 61.8
percent retracement of the November decline.
There is no major data in Asia, while euro zone producer
inflation numbers are due later in the day.
(Editing by Ed Davies)