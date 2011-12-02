* Markets awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls data
* Euro seen consolidating in Asian session
* Next week's ECB, EU meets key to year-end sentiment
* Kiwi slightly higher, fails to break above this week's
high
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Dec 2 The euro struggled to make
much headway on Friday, consolidating this week's gains as
traders stuck to the sidelines ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs
report and event-packed week that could prove decisive for the
currency bloc.
The non-farm payrolls report is expected to show an increase
of 122,000 jobs and a steady unemployment rate of 9.0 percent. A
positive surprise would underpin a recent string of solid U.S.
data and bolster risk sentiment, while a weaker-than-expected
outcome could prompt investors to take more profits on recent
gains.
The euro changed hands at $1.3468 against $1.3457
late in New York. It was off a one-week peak of $1.3534 set on
Wednesday after major central banks moved to ease a credit
squeeze stemming from the crisis.
"The move by the central banks simply eased liquidity
worries for now. The big-bazooka solutions are coming next week
and the euro's strength hinges on their feasibility," said
Sumino Kamei, senior currency analyst at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
French and German leaders are meeting next Monday to outline
joint proposals to put to a Dec. 9 EU summit, seen as -- yet
another -- make-or-break meeting for the 12-year-old currency
bloc.
"EU leaders have disappointed in the past, so nobody is
naive enough to simply pile into the euro on mere statements,
especially since Europe faces serious economic headwinds
anyway," Kamei said.
She added, however, that the currency may move another leg
higher if the actions are strongly supported by the European
Central Bank and even if the move up is not sustained, it may
still prove an important chance to sell into a rally.
The central bank hinted on Thursday it was ready to move
more aggressively to tackle the crisis if politicians agree on
much tighter budget controls in the euro zone, though it stopped
short of detailing what exact measures it would take.
Economists also expect the ECB to help banks and an economy
on the verge of recession by cutting interest rates next week
and announcing longer-term cheap liquidity tenders with easier
collateral rules. Markets are pricing in a 25 basis point cut to
1.0 percent at ECB's Dec. 8. policy meeting.
The common currency briefly nudged higher on buying by a
U.S. bank, which traders said was neither fundamentals- nor
news-based and occurred in a thin Friday trade. They also
reported some sell orders from short-term accounts, underscoring
a still fragile sentiment about the currency.
Decent stop-loss euro bids were spotted in the $1.3520-25
area, while offers were lurking near $1.3500. One possible
resistance for the currency lied near $1.3525, the bottom of the
weekly Ichimoku cloud.
"Our economists believe that a satisfactory fiscal compact
agreed upon at the summit next week should open the door to ECB
quantitative easing, which we expect could come as soon as Q1
2012," wrote analysts at BNP Paribas.
But analysts at Societe Generale warned a lack of progress
on the root causes of the euro zone crisis will translate into
wider bond yield spreads and a weaker euro, in January.
With the euro on the front foot for now, the dollar index
slipped 0.1 percent to 78.307. Against the yen, the
dollar was mildly bid at 77.83, still hemmed in a 77-78
range with investors wary of more massive intervention by Japan.
The New Zealand dollar tested this week's high set on
Wednesday at $0.7824 for the third time in three straight
sessions, but came slightly short of it, last changing hands at
0.7806. It has risen nearly 4 percent this week.
Support for the kiwi is seen around $0.7730, while the
55-day moving average at $0.7900 is likely to cap the topside.
The Australian dollar stood at $1.0222, not far off
a three-week high of $1.0335 set earlier in the week.
Key resistance is seen around $1.0337, a level representing
the 61.8 percent retracement of the November decline.
