Corrects paragraph 6 to highest level since Dec. 29, not Dec. 21
21)
* Dollar, euro at 1-month highs vs yen after overnight rally
* Short-term traders sell yen as Japan logs first deficit
since 1980
* Aussie up on better-than-expected underlying inflation
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Jan 25 The yen dropped to one-month
lows against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday, as short-term
accounts took data showing Japan had logged its first annual
trade deficit since 1980 as a cue to snap up gains in the
Japanese currency, traders said.
Tokyo exporters, however, limited the downside for the yen,
showing strong dollar-selling interest ahead of the local
fixing, after the safe-haven yen on Tuesday suffered its biggest
one-day fall since Japan intervened in the market in October.
Japan logged an annual trade deficit in 2011 for
the first time in over 30 years after the March earthquake,
tsunami and nuclear crisis pushed up energy imports and the
strong yen and supply chain disruptions weighed on
exports.
Takuji Okubo, chief economist at Societe Generale in Tokyo,
was sceptical the data would have a lasting impact on the yen.
"Japan's current account balance is still in surplus, as the
income from Japan's vast foreign assets, both direct investment
as well as its security investments, is more than offsetting the
deficit from trade. In addition, capital flows are much more
important for the yen than trade flows," Okubo said.
The dollar reached 77.89 yen on trading platform EBS,
its highest level since Dec. 29.
Offers from exporters lurking ahead of 78 yen were seen
capping gains in the greenback in Asian time. Chartists also
pointed to a strong technical resistance area looming above
78.30 with the 61.8 percent retracement of the October-January
fall coming at 78.31 and 200-day moving average at 78.35.
The euro hit a four-week high of 101.51 yen before
steadying at 101.36. The pair was trading above 109 yen as
recently as November, before falling to an 11-year of 97.04 on
Jan. 16.
Many Japanese exporters set their euro rate targets at 105
yen, so the pair would run into heavy selling pressure ahead of
that level, traders said.
EURO HOLDS STEADY
The euro fared reasonably well against the dollar after EU
data showing a surprising strength in manufacturing and services
this month held out hope the euro zone may escape recession.
Portugal also eased market jitters after its prime minister
said the country was not seeking to renegotiate or extend its 78
billion euros bailout from its creditors.
The single currency stood at $1.3029, little changed
from late New York levels and not far off a three-week peak of
$1.3063 struck on Tuesday.
However, with no definite outcome on Greece's debt swap
talks and the threat of the country's ratings being cut to
'selective default' by Standard & Poor's, the euro's outlook
remains uncertain.
The Australian dollar gained 0.4 percent to $1.0529
, coming close to a three-month peak of $1.0574 set
earlier in the week after a stronger higher-than-expected
reading of underlying inflation.
While the IMF has joined a growing rank of doomsayers
predicting a global recession stemming from Europe's debt
crisis, there is no doubt that market mood has improved
recently.
Some players say this shift in sentiment can be attributed
to the European Central Bank's injection of nearly half a
trillion euros of three-year funds into the banking system last
month.
Along with another offering of such cheap money next month,
this could buy the region more time to solve its debt crisis.
Meanwhile, the Fed will begin a new practice of announcing
policymakers' interest rate projections when a two-day meeting
ends on Wednesday.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed will signal that
it is unlikely to start hiking interest rates until the first
half of 2014, more than five years after chopping them to near
zero.
