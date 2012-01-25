* Fed's delayed rate-hike expectations help euro
* Dollar faces tough resistance around 78.30 yen
* Aussie, kiwi retrace after hitting nearly 3-month highs
TOKYO, Jan 26 The dollar steadied in early
Asian trade on Thursday, giving back some of its gains against
the yen but paring losses against other rivals after a more
dovish-than-expected outcome to the Federal Reserve's latest
meeting pressured it overnight.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central
bank might consider further monetary easing through bond
purchases. The Fed also pushed back the likely timing of an
eventual interest rate hike until late 2014, 18 months later
than its previous expectations.
The dollar steadied at 77.76 yen, following its
overnight rise to a two-month high of 78.28 yen on the EBS
trading platform.
"After the Fed, the dollar will have a harder time
continuing this week's gains against the yen. The topside has
gotten heavy," said Teppei Ino, currency analyst at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Strong technical resistance was cited around 78.30 yen, with
the 200-day moving average now at 78.33 yen. The 61.8 percent
retracement of the pair's October-January fall also lies at
78.31 yen.
The euro eased to $1.3106 after rising to a five-week
high of $1.3120 overnight, while the dollar index stood
at 79.469.
The euro changed hands at 101.86 yen after rising
to a fresh one-month high of 101.97 yen in early Asian trade,
moving further away from an 11-year of 97.04 yen hit on Jan. 16.
Japanese exporters have set their euro rate targets at 105
yen, so many traders believe selling pressure would intensify
ahead of that level.
"The euro's gains against the yen are mostly a reflection of
the influence of the dollar's weakening against the euro, and
the yen's weakening against the dollar, rather than any
fundamental move," Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ's Ino added.
Both the Australian dollar and its New Zealand counterpart
retraced after touching their highest levels since Oct. 31. The
Aussie bought $1.0592, down from its overnight peak of
$1.0619.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)