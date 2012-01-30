* Euro off 6-week highs vs USD
* Risk currencies hit hardest, Aussie 0.7% down
* Greece seen near deal on debt swap with creditors
* Euro zone leaders to discuss growth in EU at summit
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Jan 30 The euro came off six-week
highs against the dollar on Monday, as investors took profits
made on its strongest weekly rally in more than a quarter and
awaited a debt deal between Greece and its private creditors.
Further tension concerning Greece after suggestions that the
country should give up control of its budget policy to European
institutions sparked an angry reaction from Greece's Finance
Minister Evangelos Venizelos, also weighed on the sentiment,
traders said.
The single currency dropped 0.3 percent to $1.3178
zeroing in on immediate support formed by the bottom of the
Ichimoku cloud on the daily charts at $1.3165. It rallied almost
3 percent last week as speculators covered short positions.
"The recent gains in the euro were mostly on the lack of bad
news from Europe and a broad softening in the dollar, not
because it has become an attractive investment overnight," said
Koji Fukaya, chief currency analyst at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
"That's why any further gains in the currency will likely be
choppy and limited to buying back. For now, all eyes are on
Monday's summit and Greek talks," he said.
The Greek debt swap deal, which would cut the long-term
value of privately held bonds by just over 70 per cent, is
thought to be largely in place, raising hopes that the country
at the heart of the euro zone debt crisis would avoid a messy
default.
But it is unlikely to be forged in time for Monday's summit,
where euro zone leaders will gather to discuss budget rules for
governments and ways to stimulate growth in
Europe.
Venizelos said on Sunday Greece was perfectly capable of
making good on its promises. "Anyone who puts a nation before
the dilemma of 'economic assistance or national dignity' ignores
some key historical lessons," he said in a statement.
While riskier assets came under pressure on Monday, traders
said the euro stayed vulnerable to short-covering. Data last
Friday showed currency speculators boosted their net euro short
positions to a fifth straight record high in the week ended Jan.
24.
Immediate resistance for the euro is seen around $1.3250,
the 50 percent retracement of the November to mid-January
decline. But the clear break above the October trough of $1.3145
suggests an interim base has formed for the common currency,
market partipants said.
Against the yen, the euro bought 101.15, up from
Friday's low of 100.60. It also firmed against the Australian
dollar, climbing to A$1.2458, off an all-time low of
A$1.2220 set this month.
The buoyant euro kept the dollar index pinned at
six-week lows. It was at 79.01, compared with a 16-month peak of
81.784 set on Jan 13.
On the yen, the dollar stood at 76.73, steadying
after two sessions of steep declines. The greenback had come
under pressure last week after the Fed signalled it would not
hike rates until at least late 2014 and kept the door open to
additional stimulus.
The Australian dollar, which scaled a three-month peak of
$1.0688 on Thursday, was one of the biggest losers on Monday
shedding 0.8 percent to $1.0583.
Traders said they were also watching oil prices as a gauge
of risk appetite as the conflict between the West and Iran over
its nuclear ambition heats up.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Masayuki Kitano
in Singapore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)