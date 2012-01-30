* Euro off 6-week highs vs USD after 3% jump last week
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Jan 30 The euro came off six-week
highs against the dollar on Monday as investors took profits
made on its strongest weekly rally in more than three months and
cautiously awaited a debt swap deal between Greece and its
private creditors.
The Australian dollar soured the mood more, moving further
away from three-month peaks hit in the wake of the Fed's pledge
to keep interest rates low, after ratings agency Fitch put major
Australian banks on a negative ratings watch.
Tension over Greece after suggestions that it should give up
control of its budget policy to European institutions sparked an
angry reaction from Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos,
also weighed on sentiment, traders said.
The single currency fell 0.4 percent to $1.3168
zeroing in on immediate support formed by the bottom of the
Ichimoku cloud on daily charts at $1.3165. It rallied almost 3
percent last week as speculators covered short positions.
"The recent gains in the euro were mostly on the lack of bad
news from Europe and a broad softening in the dollar, not
because it has become an attractive investment overnight," said
Koji Fukaya, chief currency analyst at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
"That's why any further gains in the currency will likely be
choppy and limited to buying back. For now, all eyes are on
Monday's summit and Greek talks," he said.
The Greek debt deal, which would cut the long-term value of
privately held bonds by just over 70 percent, is thought to be
largely in place, raising hopes that the country at the heart of
the euro area debt crisis can avoid a messy default.
But it is unlikely to be reached in time for Monday's
summit, where euro zone leaders are expected to sign off on a
permanent rescue fund for the euro zone and agree on inserting a
balanced budget rule into national legislation.
Venizelos said on Sunday that Greece was perfectly capable
of making good on its promises. "Anyone who puts a nation before
the dilemma of 'economic assistance or national dignity' ignores
some key historical lessons," he said in a statement.
Reflecting negative sentiment towards the euro, data last
Friday showed currency speculators boosted their net euro short
positions to a fifth straight record high in the week ended Jan.
24.
"My sense is that the rally has run its course for now -- it
seems people are taking profits on their longs," said a trader
for a Japanese bank in Tokyo.
He said only a close above resistance at the 50 percent
retracement of the November to mid-January decline at $1.3250
would point to another leg higher.
Against the yen, the euro bought 101.05, up from
Friday's low of 100.60. Japanese exporters' euro/yen sales
target was pulled down to 102-102.50 from 103 and above, the
trader said.
The Australian dollar, which scaled a three-month peak of
$1.0688 on Thursday, was one of the biggest losers on Monday
shedding 0.8 percent to $1.0566 with traders citing
selling by leveraged players after Fitch's announcement.
A drop in riskier assets helped the dollar index
bounce 0.2 percent to 79.07, compared with a 6-week low of
78.772 set on Friday.
On the yen, the dollar stood at 76.69 yen, steadying
after two sessions of steep declines. The greenback had come
under pressure last week after the Fed signalled it would not
hike rates until at least late 2014 and kept the door open to
additional stimulus.
