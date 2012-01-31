* Greek PM says significant progress made in PSI talks

* Bounce in equities helps support the euro

* Some talk of potential for month-end rebalancing flows

* Dollar/yen touches 3-month low

* Talk of dlr bids toward Y76 but stops below Y75.80-trader

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Jan 31 The euro rose on Tuesday, supported by hopes for a Greek debt restructuring deal that would help the country avoid a disorderly default, possibly setting itself up for a test of a key chart level.

The dollar extended its recent losses versus the yen and hit a three-month low, remaining under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve said last week it was likely to keep interest rates near zero at least until late 2014.

The euro got a lift after Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said negotiators had made "significant progress" in talks to strike a restructuring deal for Greek government debt, with the aim of having a definitive agreement by the end of this week.

The single currency rose 0.3 percent to $1.3187, edging back in the direction of a six-week high of $1.3235 hit last week on trading platform EBS.

Key for the euro in the near-term is whether it manages to breach resistance near $1.3244, said Rob Ryan, FX strategist for BNP Paribas in Singapore.

"If we do get a break of that $1.3244 retracement level, then I think maybe we get a more significant short-covering," Ryan said, adding that the euro could then possibly rise towards $1.3500.

A rise in regional equities weighed on the safe haven dollar and helped lend support to the euro, traders said, adding that there was also talk of the potential for dollar-selling related to month-end portfolio adjustments.

"Month-end dollar selling seems to be the theme for the day," said a trader for a European bank in Singapore, adding that while the comments from Papademos gave the euro a lift, the Greek debt talks have yet to be resolved.

Another worrying factor for the euro is a recent sell-off in Portuguese bonds that has sent their yields soaring.

MONTH-END FLOWS

The dollar fell 0.4 percent against a basket of major currencies to 78.883, underscoring the greenback's broad decline on Tuesday.

Against the yen, the dollar hit a three-month low of 76.194 yen on trading platform EBS at one point, well below last week's high of 78.288 yen, with traders saying the dollar dipped as some market players trimmed their long positions.

That brought the dollar closer to a record low of 75.311 yen hit in late October, a drop that led to massive yen-selling intervention by Japanese authorities.

A trader for a Japanese bank in Singapore said Japanese market players were not all that wary about the possibility of yen-selling intervention at this point, adding that such wariness was likely to increase if the dollar drops down to around 75 yen.

In the near-term, month-end flows could work against the dollar, the trader said.

"When you consider the potential flows for today, there could be some (dollar) selling by Japanese exporters and there is talk in the market that we may see active dollar-selling and yen-buying for month-end rebalancing," he said.

The trader said there was talk of dollar bids down towards 76.00 yen, but added that there was talk of stop-loss dollar offers at levels below 75.80 yen or so. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Kim Coghill)