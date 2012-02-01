* Euro extends heavy losses vs USD
* Yen matches Tuesday's 3-month peak on dollar
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Feb 1 The dollar hovered at
three-month lows against the yen on Wednesday and looked poised
to lose ground for a fifth straight day, pressured by the
Federal Reserve's pledge last week that it would keep interest
rates near zero at least until late 2014.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision has triggered broad
selling in the greenback and battered yields on U.S. Treasury
notes, with the yield on the five-year note barely above levels
not seen since at least the 1960s.
The dollar revisited 76.14 yen, a three-month low it
hit the previous day, pushed lower by selling from Japanese
exporters and model funds although bargain-hunting by Tokyo
margin players lent support, traders said.
"The Fed's decision is being slowly priced in the market,
and it seems the dollar may stay pressured around the current
levels at least until Friday's U.S. jobs data," said Koji
Fukaya, chief currency analyst at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
More and more analysts believe the Fed is paving the way for
another round of quantitative easing which will encourage the
use of the dollar as a funding currency for carry trades.
The dollar's recent weakness has kept traders on their toes
as the greenback is now within shouting distance of its record
low of 75.311 yen plumbed on Oct. 31 when Tokyo stepped into the
market with massive yen-selling intervention.
"We may see the dollar go another leg lower on hopes for QE3
if the U.S. jobs data comes in well below forecasts, but longer
term I think Japan's tough fiscal situation will dampen investor
demand for the yen," said Fukaya.
Many Tokyo traders agree with Fukaya, adding that bids
spotted at and below the 76 yen level would likely offset any
potential further yen-buying triggered by stop losses also at
and below 76 yen.
EXTENDING LOSSES
The euro dipped 0.2 percent to $1.3056 on selling
from model funds, extending overnight losses in which month-end
selling stemming from portfolio-rebalancing eradicated days of
hard-won gains.
The sell-off has led analysts to suggest that the euro's
recent strength may have run its course after it gained nearly 1
percent in January, its best monthly performance since October.
That view has been underscored by its failure to break major
resistance for a second time at $1.3244, the 38.2 percent
retracement of its October-January decline.
"This abrupt end-of-month reversal could mark a return to
dominance for risk aversion currency drivers," said currency
analysts at Credit Agricole.
"Unsustainable public deficits within a currency union
require complete fiscal policy coordination. Such coordination
remains lacking," they said reiterating their bearish view on
the euro.
Immediate support for the currency lies below Wednesday's
lows at the Tenkan line at $1.3049 and the previous day's trough
of $1.3042.
Athens struggled to convince foreign lenders it could bridge
a funding shortfall with reforms. A senior Greek banker said the
crucial debt swap deal to avoid a default was largely in place,
but a final accord hinged on Athens showing its determination to
pursue tough measures.
The dollar index was almost unchanged at 79.54 while
markets were closely watching for any moves from the Swiss
National Bank as the euro traded near to the 1.20 franc floor in
euro/Swiss.
The euro was last at 1.2046 francs, just above
1.2025 struck overnight, its lowest since the SNB set the floor
in September.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index showed the
manufacturing sector expanded modestly in January, with the
index inching up to 50.5 from 50.3 in December, above a forecast
of 49.5.
The data failed to give a fillip to the Australian dollar
which fell 0.2 percent to $1.0591.
