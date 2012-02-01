* Markets still on yen intervention watch
* Dollar weaker across the board as risk sentiment improves
* Australia trade data, France/Spain debt sales in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Feb 2 The dollar struggled against
the yen in Asia on Thursday, having plumbed a fresh three-month
low for a third straight day, raising the danger that Japan
would act to weaken its currency.
The greenback also lost ground against the euro and
commodity currencies as risk sentiment improved after a batch of
manufacturing data from China to Germany allayed the market's
worst fears about global growth.
The dollar stood at 76.17 yen, having slid as far as
76.00. That was not far off a record low of 75.31 plumbed on
Oct. 31, when Japan intervened heavily to curb the yen's
strength.
The euro rose to $1.3166 from a one-week low of
$1.3023. Further supporting the single currency was news that
Greece's long-delayed deal with private sector creditors to cut
its debt burden is nearly wrapped up.
All of that pushed the dollar index to an eight-week
low of 78.623. It was last at 78.859, with support seen at
78.249 -- the 50 percent retracement of its October to January
rally.
"PMIs in the US, China, Germany are more resilient than
expected, encouraging heavy money to finally step in as the holy
combination of PMIs above 50 and loose monetary policy means
buying risk," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe
Generale.
"Hence, the sugar rush is steadily moving down the veins of
the financial system, helping to pressure the USD lower and EM
higher."
Commodity currencies like the Australian dollar were among
the best performers overnight. The Aussie rallied to a
three-month high of $1.0742, before steadying at $1.0708.
Strong resistance is seen in the $1.0750/70 area, the peaks
set in October and September. A break above that could open up
the way for a retest of the 29-year summit of $1.1081 scaled in
July.
The immediate focus for the Aussie, however, is Australia's
trade data for December due at 0030 GMT.
"In light of the China PMI, the Australian December trade
balance will be noted with keen interest this morning especially
exports to China," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note.
"Exports to China from Australia reached a record high in
October, but declined in November. A rebound in the number will
keep AUD supported, but it is worth noting that the number tends
to be volatile and so the trend matters more."
Markets are also waiting to see how debt sales from France
and Spain will fare. Recent successful debt auctions showed the
European Central Bank's injection of nearly half a trillion
euros of cheap funds has helped bolster demand.
(Editing by Wayne Cole)