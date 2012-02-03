(Refiles to include reference to China services PMI in 1st bullet point)

* Aussie, euro hit session lows after China services PMI

* All eyes turning to U.S. jobs data later in day

* Fed's Bernanke defends low-rate policy

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Feb 3 The euro and the Australian dollar were slightly lower in Asia on Friday as a dip in Chinese non-manufacturing data weighed on sentiment ahead of a key jobs report in the United States.

China's non-manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 52.9 in January from 56 the month before, prompting traders to lighten positions in risk currencies. That sent the euro to an intraday low of $1.3114, while the Aussie nudged down 0.2 percent to $1.0675.

They recouped some losses after the HSBC China Services PMI showed the country's services sector expanded at a steady pace in January as new orders rose, but traders said flows were light ahead of the U.S. figures.

"Today's rather mixed data suggests China will likely avoid a hard landing, but there are few reasons to be extremely optimistic either," said Sumino Kamei, a senior currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

"This means risk currencies will likely stay in fairly tight ranges ahead of the jobs reports later in the day."

Investors were also awaiting the outcome of talks between Greece and its private creditors on a debt swap, or the so-called private sector involvement (PSI).

Greek officials have said repeatedly that a deal is around the corner, and European Union Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn reiterated on Thursday that it could be agreed by the end of the week.

"We continue to expect any euphoria on a PSI announcement to produce a knee-jerk spike higher in EUR/USD, which may yet take out the 1.3240-50 area above which we may witness a bigger capitulation by euro shorts," said Ray Attrill, strategist at BNP Paribas.

"Yet we think any such spike will fade and expect tensions over whether the PSI will likely entail a coercive deal involving CDS triggers, and over whether the whole package will slot into place well in time for the March 20 bond-redemption deadline, to harm sentiment on the euro once more."

The single currency was on track to end the week slightly down, pausing after a 2.8 percent rally the previous week.

Meanwhile, the euro has steadily drifted towards the 1.20 franc level that the Swiss National Bank said it would defend at all costs. It was last at 1.2052 francs.

SNB interim head Thomas Jordan was reported by the Financial Times on Thursday as saying the central bank will enforce the minimum Swiss franc exchange rate against the euro "with the utmost determination".

Traders also stayed wary of possible intervention to weaken the yen after Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi on Friday said speculative yen buying had gathered pace since last week and repeated that he was ready to act decisively to counter "one-sided" moves.

The dollar bought 76.18 yen, having slid from 78.29 on Jan 25. It was within easy reach of a record low around 75.31 set on Oct 31, when Japan launched a massive round of intervention to weaken its currency.

UNDER PRESSURE

The dollar has come under renewed pressure since the Federal Reserve last week pledged to keep interest rates low for longer, making it attractive for investors to use the greenback as a funding currency for carry trades.

Testifying before Congress, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Thursday said Europe's financial crisis still threatened the U.S. recovery, and said the central bank would do everything it could to ward off damage.

The highly anticipated U.S. jobs report, due at 1330 GMT, is expected to show the U.S. economy generated 150,000 jobs in January, keeping the unemployment rate steady at 8.5 percent.

Traders said any upside surprise would boost risk sentiment further, but any disappointment could also add to the case for more stimulus from the Fed. Both outcomes could be bad news for the greenback. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua and FX analyst Krishna Kumar in Sydney; Editing by Joseph Radford)