* Markets await news on Greek debt deal
* Focus shifts from upbeat US jobs data
* Euro, commodity currencies off highs
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Feb 6 The euro and risk sentiment
took a bit of a hit first thing in Asia on Monday with markets
getting anxious as the deadline for Greece to clinch a second
rescue package loomed large.
Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union by
Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout
deal worth 130 billion euros in order to avoid a disorderly
default.
The euro stood at $1.3110, down some 30 pips from
late New York levels on Friday. It fell as far as $1.3080 in
thin early trade. Immediate support is seen at $1.3078, the
55-day moving average, ahead of $1.3023 -- the Feb. 1 trough.
Against the yen, the single currency fetched 100.43
versus New York's 100.62. On the Australian and New
Zealand currencies, it hovered just above record lows set on
Friday.
Still, the euro's pullback is shallow by any measure. "The
belief is that a deal will get over the line, more than likely
at the last possible moment. That's why we're seeing some
renewed buying from the lows," said David Scutt, a trader at
Arab Bank in Sydney.
Worries about Greece somewhat overshadowed Friday's
confidence-boosting U.S. jobs data, which showed the world's
biggest economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months
in January. That took the unemployment rate to a three-year low
of 8.3 percent.
The U.S. employment report sent Treasury yields sharply
higher and helped lift the dollar against the yen. It bought
76.57 yen, having rallied some 0.7 percent to 76.74 on
Friday.
Against a basket of major currencies, the greenback popped
back above 79.000 with the euro struggling a bit this
morning. But it stayed near a two-month trough of 78.623 plumbed
on Feb 1.
The Australian dollar trimmed some gains as well, having hit
a six-month high of $1.0794 on Friday. It was last at $1.0750.
The immediate focus for the Aussie is retail sales due at
0030 GMT, ahead of Tuesday's interest rate decision by the
Reserve Bank of Australia.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect retail sales to have
increased by 0.2 percent in December and 0.6 percent in the
fourth quarter. Most analysts also expect the RBA to cut rates
by 25 basis points to 4.00 percent.
"Although the global economic outlook improved in past two
months, Australian employment indicators, Australian commodity
prices and inflation all declined in this period," Barclays
Capital analysts said in a report.
"Consequently, we believe the RBA will cut 25bp at the
February meeting, given that once again 'the inflation outlook
afforded scope for a modest reduction in the cash rate'."
Traders said a rate cut is well priced in and should not
derail the Aussie's uptrend against the U.S. dollar.
(Editing by Wayne Cole)