* Markets await news on Greek debt deal
* Focus shifts from upbeat U.S. jobs data
* Euro, commodity currencies off highs
TOKYO, Feb 6 The euro took something of a
hit on Monday as Greek coalition parties dithered on approving
the terms for a new bailout with a deadline just hours away.
Greece's coalition members must tell the European Union by
noon on Monday (1000 GMT) whether they accept the painful terms
of a new bailout worth 130 billion euros in order to avoid a
disorderly default, with euro zone ministers postponing a
meeting planned for Monday due to the delay in
Athens.
"There are so many hurdles before they reach a
deal,
with so many sticking points," said Minori Uchida, senior
currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
"The euro will likely test $1.30 again."
The single currency shed 0.4 percent in early
Asian trade to stand at $1.3105, having fallen as far as
$1.3075 in thin early trade. Immediate support is seen at
$1.3078, its 55-day moving average, ahead of $1.3023 - its Feb.
1 trough.
Against the yen, the euro fetched 100.31 yen, down
0.5 percent from New York's 100.81. On the Australian and New
Zealand currencies, it hovered just above record lows set on
Friday.
Still, the euro's pullback is shallow by any measure. "The
belief is that a deal will get over the line, more than likely
at the last possible moment. That's why we're seeing some
renewed buying from the lows," said David Scutt, a trader at
Arab Bank in Sydney.
U.S. OVERSHADOWED
Worries about Greece somewhat overshadowed Friday's
confidence-boosting U.S. jobs data, which showed the world's
biggest economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months
in January. That took the unemployment rate to a three-year low
of 8.3 percent.
The U.S. employment report sent Treasury yields sharply
higher and helped lift the dollar against the yen. It bought
76.55 yen, having rallied some 0.7 percent to 76.74 on
Friday.
But Junya Tanase, currency strategist at JPMorgan Chase in
Tokyo, said the dollar will remain under pressure again the
Japanese yen despite its initial reaction to the U.S. job data.
"When you look at the historical correlation between the
jobs data and the dollar/yen, you can see that positive
surprises in the data tend to lead to a rise in the dollar/yen
on the day of announcement. However, the coorelation dies within
a week. Data surprises have no correlation with the dollar/yen
one-week after the data," he said.
Against a basket of major currencies, the greenback popped
back above 79.000, with the euro struggling a bit this
morning. But it stayed near a two-month trough of 78.623 plumbed
on Feb 1.
The Australian dollar slipped from a six-month high hit on
Friday after surprisingly soft Australian retail sales data kept
alive expectations of a rate cut by the Australian central bank
on Tuesday.
The Australian dollar fell 0.4 percent to $ 1.0725,
slipping from a six-month high of $1.0794 hit on Friday.
Most analysts also expect the RBA to cut rates by 25 basis
points to 4.00 percent.
"Although the global economic outlook improved in past two
months, Australian employment indicators, Australian commodity
prices and inflation all declined in this period," Barclays
Capital analysts said in a report.
"Consequently, we believe the RBA will cut 25bp at the
February meeting, given that once again 'the inflation outlook
afforded scope for a modest reduction in the cash rate'."
Traders said a rate cut is well priced in and should not
derail the Aussie's uptrend against the U.S. dollar, given the
Aussie still enjoys a hefty yield advantage over most other
major currencies.
