* Athens baulking at accepting painful terms for new package
* But markets optimistic Greece will secure rescue deal
* Aussie hits 6-mth high as RBA keeps rates on hold
* Japan finmin repeats yen strength warning
* Tokyo sold Y1 trln in stealth intervention Nov -Japan MOF
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Feb 7 The euro nudged lower on
Tuesday in Asia, though most traders clung to hopes Greece would
finally clinch a rescue package despite its politicians
postponing a decision to accept painful terms by yet another
day.
The Australian dollar jumped a full cent to a
six-month high at $1.0812, after the Reserve Bank of Australia
in a surprise move kept interest rates steady at 4.25
percent.
Failure to secure the 130 billion euro ($170 billion) rescue
for Greece would risk a chaotic debt default and destabilise the
entire euro zone, an outcome deemed too extreme to contemplate
by many experts.
These hopes have kept the euro bears in check for now,
resulting in a volatile but resilient single currency. It stood
at $1.3101, some twenty pips off late New York levels. A
recovery from $1.3027 hit overnight kept the euro not far from a
six-week peak around $1.3233 set last week.
"The $1.3230 area has proved strong resistance on a number
of occasions, so once the Greek deal is reached the euro will
most likely test it again," said Teppei Ino, currency analyst at
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
European Union officials say the full package must be agreed
with Greece and approved by the euro zone, European Central Bank
and International Monetary Fund before Feb. 15 to allow for
complex legal procedures involved in the bond swap to be
completed by a March 20 bond redemption.
"But my sense is that the 1.3230 barrier will hold anyway.
Once we get there people are going to think beyond the agreement
and re-focus on the still bleak outlook for the euro zone," Ino
continued.
Analysts at Nomura Securities said they would not be
surprised to see a squeeze higher in the euro in the very short
term on the back of the extremely elevated speculative short
positions.
Chartists said that possible renewed weakness in the euro
may push it through support at $1.3020 which could see it drop
to the Jan. 25 low of $1.2931 and then to $1.2857 -- a 61.8
percent retracement of its January rise.
THE CUT THAT NEVER WAS
The Aussie dollar jumped as much of the market had been
wagering on a rate cut. In a brief statement after its monthly
policy meeting, the RBA did leave the door open to an easing if
domestic demand weakened further, however.
Against the yen, the dollar gained 0.1 percent to 76.62 yen
, up from 76.14 hit on the back of upbeat U.S. jobs data
last Friday.
It was well bid after Japan Finance Minister Jun Azumi said
the country followed up its record yen-selling intervention last
year with covert operations and that it is ready to step in
again to counter speculative moves.
Data from the finance ministry confirmed earlier estimates
that Tokyo spent roughly 1 trillion yen ($13 billion) in early
November on undeclared forays into the currency market.
Spreads on dollar/yen risk reversal are rising in favour of
dollar calls, with some players buying dollar calls as they bet
on intervention by Japan. One-month dollar/yen risk reversal
spreads are bid at 0.02, compared to 0.3 in favour
of dollar puts a week ago.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo, Ian Chua and
Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar in Sydney; Editing by Joseph
Radford)