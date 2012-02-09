* Greece parties agree on bailout package except pensions

* Market remains hopeful deal will be reached

* Further gains in euro seen hard given Europe slowdown

* Aussie falls briefly, China inflation exceeds expectations

* Yen seen trapped in range, intervention offsets surplus

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Feb 9 The euro hit a fresh two-month high on Thursday on views that Greece was inching closer to a bailout deal even though Greek parties stopped short of signing off on austerity measures.

Greek political leaders have agreed on all points of a bailout package except one -- pension cuts -- and officials said discussions with international lenders would continue so a deal could be concluded before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Thursday.

Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos, however, said before dawn on Thursday as he left Athens for Brussels that he hoped the Eurogroup meeting would be held, leaving traders wondering what to expect.

The euro rose as high as $1.3308 from $1.3260 in late New York trading, having recovered from losses triggered after disappointment over lack of complete agreement between Greek political leaders.

The currency has gained more than 5 percent from a 17-month low of $1.2624 hit in January as the market has bet Greece will hammer out its second bailout deal with international lenders.

"I do think they will reach a deal by the euro zone finance ministers' meeting," said Katsunori Kitakura, chief dealer at Chuo Mitsui Banking and Trust.

Market players say the euro could gain further if Greece clinches a debt restructuring deal, given that speculators still held near record short positions in the currency.

But they also said any deal would likely offer only a short-term boost to the euro given ongoing uncertainties about Greece and other euro-zone economies.

"The market has been thinking there will be a second bailout package after all. You can't blame just Greece for the euro zone's slowdown. The economy is slowing because of tight fiscal policy," said Makoto Noji, a senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Italy's economy, the currency bloc's third-largest, likely contracted in the fourth quarter, while countries such as Spain and Belgium have already reported contraction in the same quarter.

ECB EASING BIAS

Against this backdrop, the European Central Bank is expected to follow an easing bias.

The ECB is likely to keep interest rates on hold at its policy meeting on Thursday but it may signal it is ready to cut rates in March.

Market players also expect banks to borrow about 400 billion euros from the ECB at its second cheap three-year funding operation planned at the end of the month, which many think is tantamount to a form of quantitative easing.

On the other hand, the Federal Reserve has indicated it is ready to ease policy further, but a string of positive U.S. economic data in recent months has curtailed expectations of more easing, at least for now, helping the dollar.

That also helped to lift the U.S. currency to its highest in almost two weeks against the yen, with traders citing active buying by hedge funds.

The dollar rose as high as 77.23 yen, though traders see limited chances of the U.S. currency breaking above last month's high of 78.29 yen given offers from Japanese exporters lined up towards 78 yen.

The yen is in part undermined by a fall in Japan's current account surplus -- a major and constant support for the yen. Data showed on Wednesday the surplus fell 44 percent to a 15-year low last year, as exports fell after the March earthquake and tsunami hit factories and oil imports soared with most of Japan's nuclear power plants closed. [ID:nL4E8D80H2}

The size of the current account surplus, at 9.6 trillion yen, is smaller than the total of the country's yen-selling intervention of 14.3 trillion yen, meaning there is little reason for the yen to gain from corporate currency flows.

Elsewhere, the British pound slipped to one-week low against the euro, which rose to 0.83895 pound ahead of a likely expansion of the Bank of England's quantitative easing later in the day.

The Bank of England is expected to raise its target for gilt purchases to 325 billion pounds this month from 275 billion pounds to shore up the economy with the government's hands tied by its pledge to erase Britain's huge budget deficit.

The Australian dollar stood flat at $1.0803, staying close to a six-month high of $1.0845 hit on Wednesday and having pared earlier losses triggered after Chinese consumer inflation exceeded market expectations, reducing hopes of immediate easing by Chinese authorities. (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo and Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Michael Watson)