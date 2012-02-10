* Euro reaction to Greek deal muted, correction eyed

* Yen near 2-wk low on dlr, not far from 2-mth low on euro

* Aussie slips, RBA repeats scope to ease

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Feb 10 The euro pulled away from two-month highs against the dollar and the yen on Friday as worries over Greece's commitment to debt restructuring lingered even after it clinched a deal on fiscal reforms to secure funding and avoid default.

Athens struck a long-awaited agreement on harsh austerity steps necessary for a second international bailout in two years, and a debt swap deal between Greece and its private bond holders was practically finalised.

Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker set three conditions, however, saying the Greek parliament must ratify the package, a further 325 million euros of spending cuts needs to be found, and political assurances must be given that the plan will be implemented.

This dampened risk appetite across Asian markets, and weighed on the euro which shed 0.2 percent to $1.3260, coming away from a two-month high of $1.3322 hit overnight. It failed to pierce its 100-day moving average at 1.3330 on Thursday, a level not breached since late October.

"The reaction to the deal, both for the euro and equities, was muted suggesting it has been largely priced in by the market," said Teppei Ino, currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

Profit-taking was also cited as a reason for the euro's losses. The single currency has gained around 5 percent from a 17-month low of $1.2624 hit in January as the market bet Greece would hammer out its second bailout deal with international lenders.

"We may see a short period of consolidation around current levels, but problems in the euro zone are not limited to Greece. My sense is that sooner or later the euro will be hurt by them and will resume its decline," he said.

Lending some support to the common currency were remarks by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi who flagged tentative economic improvement in the euro area, lessening expectations of more rate cuts.

The ECB kept interest rates at a record low 1.0 percent on Thursday as widely expected. Draghi was non-committal on whether the bank would participate in Greece's debt restructuring, although he indicated that the bank could pass profits from its Greek bond holdings to euro zone countries.

The euro shed some 20 pips against the yen and fetched 102.95 yen, still not far off a two-month high hit on Thursday at 103.28 yen.

The Japanese currency has broadly softened this week on the back of offshore hedge fund selling prompted by Japan's shrinking current account surplus. Tokyo importers as well as model funds have also been spotted selling the yen.

Against the dollar, the yen was little changed at 77.66 , near the lowest level in two weeks.

A Tokyo-based European bank trader also said some yen long holders appear to have given up hopes of hitting 75 yen after data confirmed that Japan conducted stealth intervention following its massive yen-selling intervention on Oct. 31.

Japan tried to keep traders on their toes, with Finance Minister Jun Azumi saying the exchange rate remained out of synch with economic reality and repeating he was ready to counter excessive speculation.

Making a rare reference to a currency level that prompted authorities to take action, he said he had intervened when the dollar hit 75.63 yen as the level was judged "perilous" to the Japanese economy and stopped the intervention at 78.20 yen early in November.

The Australian dollar fell 0.7 percent to $1.0708, extending losses as Asian bourses turned red and after the Reserve Bank of Australia said in its quarterly policy statement there will be scope for easing if the economy slows materially.

The Aussie has support from daily Ichimoku charts' tenkan line at $1.0707 and 20-day moving average at $1.0609. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Joseph Radford)