* Euro zone considers delaying Greece bailout -sources
* Traders unsure how Greece can redeem debt with no bailout
* Euro clings to 55-day average, 38.2 pct retracement
* Dollar/yen off 3-1/2 month high
* Expectations of QE3 by Fed sap dollar momentum
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Feb 16 The euro was on the
defensive in early trade on Thursday as officials in Europe
considered delaying a second bailout package
for Greece even as the indebted country met demands set by
international lenders.
Several EU sources said on Wednesday that euro zone finance
officials are examining ways of delaying parts or even all of a
second bailout programme until after Greece holds elections
expected in April while still ensuring it avoids a disorderly
default.
"The euro is under pressure as the talk of delaying the
bailout package is raising uncertainty. It's not clear whether
Athens will be able to secure funds needed to redeem bonds on
March 20," said Sumino Kamei, senior analyst at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Greece has 14.5 billion euros of debt repayments due that
day -- a sum it cannot pay without the help of international
lenders. Traders are unsure how policymakers would be able to
hold back bailout funds beyond then without letting Greece
default.
That uncertainty prevented the euro benefiting from news out
of Athens that party leaders have met the final two demands set
by the country's international lenders to seal the bailout.
The euro traded at $1.3057, down 0.1 percent from late
U.S. levels, but so far holding above important support at
$1.3056, a 38.2 percent retracement of its rally this year, and
its 55-day moving average of $1.3052.
A break of these supports would likely lead to a test of a
double-bottom hit earlier this year around $1.3026 and a 50
percent retracement of the same rally at $1.2974.
Against the yen, the euro fetched 102.45 yen,
unable to clear important resistance including the 90-day
average at 102.74 and Ichimoku cloud top at 102.79.
The dollar hovered below a 3-1/2 month high of 78.67 yen hit
on Wednesday, stabilising at 78.47 yen.
SHOT IN THE ARM
While a clear break above its 200-day moving average this
week has given bulls a shot in the arm, some analysts cautioned
that it was premature to say whether there would be further
gains in the dollar.
"In the past few years, the dollar/yen has broken above the
200 day average many times but they have proved to be false
signals (of a bull trend). So I don't attach importance to the
fact that it crossed above the 200-day average," said Makoto
Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"The Fed's minutes also showed QE3 is possible so it's hard
to just keep selling the yen, even though U.S. shares didn't
react positively to the minutes," he added.
While the minutes of the Fed's January policy meeting
contained few surprises, they did show a few officials believed
that another round of bond buying by the central bank would be
needed before long to support the U.S. economy.
Expectation that the Fed could soon start its third round of
quantitative easing helped to keep U.S. short-term note yields
low, with the two-year yield slipping on Wednesday from a
seven-week high hit earlier in the week.
Dollar/yen has had a high correlation with yield gaps
between Japan and the United States, with the two-year yield
spread often moving in tandem with dollar/yen.
U.S. Congress leaders reached a deal to extend a payroll tax
cut until the end of this year, but that is unlikely to give
fresh impetus to the dollar as markets had expected that
outcome, SMBC Nikko's Noji also said.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)