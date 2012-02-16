* Greek bailout hopes, upbeat U.S. data lift risk appetite
* Euro and commodity currencies lifted
* Dollar and yen under pressure
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Feb 17 The euro clung to overnight
gains in Asia on Friday, having risen on hopes that Greece was
close to clinching a second bailout package, while improved risk
appetite knocked the yen lower across the board.
The single currency stood at $1.3132, after bouncing
off a three-week trough around $1.2973. It found good support at
$1.2975, the 50 percent retracement of the $1.2623-1.3321 move.
Traders said any positive news out of Greece could see the
euro pop back above $1.3300 to re-test the two-month peak of
$1.3321 set on Feb 9.
BNP Paribas analysts said there is scope for further
short-covering in the euro into Monday's EU Finance ministers
meeting.
"Given the serial experience of deadlines being missed and
hopes dashed, we would judge that there is still ample scope for
Thursday's short covering rally to extend should we get
confirmation of a Greece deal on Monday," they wrote in a note.
Hopes have risen that Greece has finally done enough to
secure a second bailout after Athens set out extra budget
savings demanded by its international lenders.
In a further sign of an emerging agreement, euro zone
sources said national central banks in the currency bloc would
exchange holdings of Greek bonds this weekend in the run-up to a
private sector debt deal to avoid taking forced
losses.
Against the yen, the euro reached a two-month high of 103.82
, before ceding a bit of ground to last trade at
103.60.
Renewed euro strength, coupled with upbeat U.S. data knocked
the dollar index down 0.4 percent to 79.370.
Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for
new unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to a near four-year
low last week, suggesting the labor market recovery was
quickening.
The safe-haven yen also struggled. It was already hampered
by the Bank of Japan's move earlier in the week to boost its
asset-buying programme and maintain zero rates until 1 percent
inflation is foreseen.
The BOJ action has made the yen the funding currency of
choice for carry trades, traders said.
The dollar came within a hair's breadth of 79.00 yen,
the highest level since the massive yen-weakening intervention
in October. A break above the intervention high around 79.55
will pave the way for more gains, traders said.
The yen lost even more ground against higher-yielding
currencies like the Australian dollar, which jumped to a
six-month peak near 85.00 yen.
That also helped the Aussie gained on the greenback. It
pushed back above $1.0750, rebounding strongly from
Thursday's low of $1.0646 and keeping intact its uptrend channel
from December.
There is little in the way of major economic news out of
Asia on Friday. In the United States, consumer inflation data
for January is due, while investors will get the latest reading
on Chinese house prices on Saturday.
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar)