By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 The dollar hit a 3-1/2 month high versus the yen on Friday as upbeat U.S. economic data added fuel to a rally in the greenback sparked by the Bank of Japan's monetary easing earlier in the week.

The dollar's rise gained steam on stop-loss buying, with active bids from Japanese importers who have been caught off guard by its recent strenth, contributing to its firmness against the yen, traders said.

The yen hit a 6-1/2 month low versus the Australian dollar and a two-month trough against the euro, after the BOJ surprised markets this week by boosting its asset buying scheme by $130 billion and setting an inflation goal of 1 percent.

"The near-term seems awfully likely to take dollar/yen higher," said Ray Farris, chief Asia strategist for Credit Suisse in Singapore.

The dollar will probably head higher against the yen, with yield spreads beginning to move higher in its favour, and at least for now, Farris said.

The dollar hit a 3-1/2 month high of 79.18 yen on trading platform EBS at one point.

That was the dollar's highest level against the yen since Oct. 31, when Japan sold a record 8.07 trillion yen in currency intervention after the dollar hit a post-World War Two record low of 75.311 yen.

The dollar last stood at 79.05 yen, up 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Thursday. A rise above the Oct.31 post-intervention high of 79.553 yen would take the dollar to its highest level in about six months.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the dollar rises to around 79.50 yen by the end of New York trade today," said a trader for a Japanese brokerage house in Tokyo.

"But I think that is as far as the dollar can rise for now. To extend gains, the dollar needs fresh factors," he said, adding that hedge funds that have recently purchased short-dated dollar call options will probably want to book some profits.

The euro clung to the previous day's gains, supported by hopes that Greece was close to clinching a second bailout package, holding steady against the dollar at $1.3126.

Against the yen, the euro hit a two-month high at 104.04 yen at one point, and last stood at 103.77 yen, up 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade on Thursday.

The Australian dollar hit a 6-1/2 month high of 85.48 yen at one point, and was last changing hands at 85.15 yen, up 0.3 percent on the day.

Helping support the Aussie dollar were the launches of Japanese investment trusts, or toushin, targetting investment in Australian dollar bonds, traders said.

Nomura Asset Management is due to launch two Aussie bond funds on Friday with upper subscription limits of 200 billion yen each. The funds plan to sell Aussie/yen call options to enhance returns, according to the prospectus of the funds.

One caveat is that actual launch sizes of Japanese investment trusts often tend to be much lower than their subscription limits.

BENEFIT OF THE DOUBT

A batch of upbeat U.S. economic data on Thursday helped lift the dollar against the yen and helped support risk sentiment.

The number of Americans filing for new unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to a near four-year low last week, while factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic area showed a solid expansion in February.

The strength of the U.S. recovery suggests U.S. yields could head higher and help support upward momentum in dollar/yen in the near term, but the more crucial factor is the BOJ's monetary policy, said Credit Suisse's Farris.

"What will ultimately be most important is whether the BOJ, over the next several months, continues to back up, to convince the markets via its actions that something really has changed in this shift in language on inflation," Farris said.

A focus will be whether the BOJ, for example, continues to expand the size of its asset buying scheme if it judges that inflation expectations are not moving enough, he said.

"Right now the market is giving them a bit of benefit of the doubt, Farris said, adding that the lack of a bearish steepening in Japanese government bonds this week suggests that it still has some convincing to do.

"It will probably take some time and some effort from the BOJ to build credibility on the ability to achieve this goal of 1 percent inflation," he said, adding that Credit Suisse now sees the dollar at 80 yen in three-months' time and 83 yen in 12 months. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo, Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Kim Coghill)