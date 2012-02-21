* Euro down 0.3 pct as final deal still uncertain

* Bailout deal would not mean end of stagnation

* Dollar/yen faces major Ichimoku cloud resistance

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Feb 21 The euro slipped from a one-week high on Tuesday with hopes that euro zone policymakers would approve a bailout for Greece eclipsed by concerns of more uphill battles for Europe to fix its economy.

Euro zone finance ministers inched towards approving a second bailout that would avert an imminent bankruptcy but were still working to find ways to achieve deep cuts in Greece's debt.

"We are likely to see 'buy on rumour, sell on fact' type moves in the euro," said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

The euro stood at $1.3218, down 0.3 percent from late London trade on Monday, on jitters about the lack of a deal from euro zone ministers even as the clock hits midnight in Europe.

On Monday the euro rose as high as $1.3277, its highest level in a week. U.S. financial markets were on holiday on Monday.

But the euro's advance ran out of steam at its 90-day moving average, which stands at $1.3273 on Tuesday, while another resistance point from the daily Ichimoku cloud top on charts also looms at $1.3242.

Analysts also say the euro's problems will be far from over even if there is agreement on a second bailout for Greece.

"When you look at the economic fundamentals, the dollar is in a favourable position. I think the euro is likely to fall to around $1.30," said Koji Fukaya, chief currency strategist at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.

Many market players expect the euro zone economy to slip into recession, in sharp contrast with the U.S. economy, which has regained some strength in recent months.

Some market players also say that the two main parties that back Greece's technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos could lose their parliamentary majority after an election in April as support for them has fallen to an all-time low.

The euro slipped about 0.3 percent versus the yen to 105.12 yen, slipping further from a three-month high of 105.75 yen hit on Monday.

YEN AT MULTI-MONTH LOWS

The yen hovered near multi-month lows against most other major currencies as the surprise easing by the Bank of Japan last week has prompted speculators to crank yen-selling into high gear.

The dollar fetched 79.59 yen, not far from a 6 1/2-month high of 79.89 yen hit on Monday.

But the U.S. currency now faces strong technical resistance from a cloud on weekly Ichimoku charts, which it has not managed to stay above for any sustained period since mid-2007.

The bottom of the cloud stands at 79.73 while its top is at 80.94 this week.

"The dollar seems to be capped for now after strong gains," said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at the Bank of Mitsubishi Tokyo UFJ.

The risk-sensitive Aussie slipped 0.3 percent in early trade to $1.0729 in tandem with the fall in the euro. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)