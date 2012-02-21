* Euro jumps above 90-day moving average
* Doubts remain about future strength of euro
* Dollar/yen faces major Ichimoku cloud resistance
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Feb 21 The euro jumped back to
positive territory and broke above key resistance from its
90-day moving average after euro zone finance ministers clinched
a second bailout deal for Greece on Tuesday.
The bailout will involve financing of 130 billion euros and
aims to cut Greece's debt to 121 percent of GDP by 2020, EU
officials said.
The euro rose to as high as $1.3293, about 0.4
percent higher than late London levels on Monday and, on its
third attempt in recent weeks, pierced its 90-day moving
average, which was $1.3273 on Tuesday. U.S. financial markets
were on holiday on Monday.
"I guess the market has been expecting this but nevertheless
it is a positive factor for the euro," said Takako Masai,
manager of forex at Shinsei Bank, adding that the euro could
spike higher if it breaks above its Feb. 9 peak of $1.3322.
But some market participants said any relief over the
bailout deal was likely to be eclipsed by concerns of more
uphill battles for Europe to fix its economic woes.
"When you look at the economic fundamentals, the dollar is
in a favourable position. I think the euro is likely to fall to
around $1.30," said Koji Fukaya, chief currency strategist at
Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
Many market players expect the euro zone economy to slip
into recession in part because of fiscal tightening efforts to
cope with the debt crisis. That stands in sharp contrast to the
U.S. economy, which has regained some strength in recent months.
Some market players also say that the two main parties that
back Greece's technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos could
lose their parliamentary majority after an election planned in
April as support for them has fallen to an all-time low.
Also casting a shadow over the euro was a confidential
analysis conducted by the IMF, European Central Bank and
European Commission which said that Greece will need additional
relief if it is to cut its debt to 120 percent of GDP by 2020.
The euro rose 0.4 percent versus the yen to hit a fresh
three-month high of 105.957 yen.
YEN AT MULTI-MONTH LOWS
The yen hovered near multi-month lows against most other
major currencies as last week's surprise easing by the Bank of
Japan has prompted speculators to crank yen-selling into high
gear.
The dollar fetched 79.66 yen, not far from a 6
1/2-month high of 79.89 yen hit on Monday.
But the U.S. currency now faces strong technical resistance
from a cloud on weekly Ichimoku charts, which it has not managed
to stay above for any sustained period since mid-2007.
The bottom of the cloud stands at 79.73 while its top is at
80.94 this week.
"The dollar seems to be capped for now after strong gains,"
said Teppei Ino, currency analyst at the Bank of Mitsubishi
Tokyo UFJ.
The risk-sensitive Aussie slipped 0.3 percent to $1.0724
in tandem with the fall in the euro.
It extended losses briefly after the minutes from the
Reserve Bank of Australia's Feb 7 meeting were initially
perceived as dovish, though they showed board members merely
reiterated that a benign inflation outlook meant that it could
cut rates if necessary.
