* Euro backs off previous day's high
* Markets take profits on recent gains following Greek
bailout deal
* Dollar/yen stays firm, touches fresh 6-month high
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Feb 22 The euro struggled to
make headway on Wednesday, having retreated from near two-week
highs as optimism over the long-awaited Greek bailout deal
quickly gave way to concerns about economic growth and
implementation risks.
The yen dipped against the dollar and touched a fresh
six-month low, staying on the defensive after the Bank of
Japan's surprise monetary easing last week.
The euro held steady from late U.S. trade on Tuesday at
$1.3232, down from Tuesday's high of $1.3293, which was
the euro's highest level since Feb. 9. It faces resistance at
$1.3308, the 100-day moving average.
"The euro had priced in a lot of the good news, in the sense
that it had priced in already some form of agreement," said
Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange strategy for
Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
"It's not surprising to see it struggling to break higher,"
Kotecha added.
While Greece's aid package helped ease fears of an immediate
default, the country's economic outlook remained anything but
rosy, a problem that could yet derail its efforts to meet tough
cost-cutting measures.
Parliaments in three countries that have been most critical
of bailouts - Germany, the Netherlands and Finland - must now
approve the package. German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble,
who caused an outcry by suggesting that Greece was a "bottomless
pit", said he was confident it would be passed.
The dollar index edged up 0.1 percent to 79.136 as
the euro floundered.
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.3 percent to 79.961 yen
at one point, its highest level since early August 2011.
The dollar has rallied roughly 5 percent from lows around
76.00 yen hit in early February, spurred in part by yen-weakness
after the Bank of Japan's surprise easing last week.
"The pace of the yen's move in recent days looks
unsustainable. But the yen has the ability to weaken further,
although it's not going to do so in a straight line," analysts
at Societe Generale wrote in a note.
A trader for a Japanese bank in Tokyo said dollar offers
were lined up at levels above 80 yen, while dollar buyers such
as Japanese importers were placing bids at levels around 79 yen.
The dollar is now testing strong technical resistance from a
cloud on the weekly Ichimoku chart.
The dollar has not managed to stay above the weekly cloud
for any sustained period since mid-2007, and a breach of that
resistance could give the dollar additional momentum against the
yen.
The dollar has clawed above the bottom of the cloud at 79.73
yen, and faces more resistance at the cloud top, which comes in
at 80.94 this week.
The Australian dollar held steady at $1.0658, more
than a full cent lower from this week's high of $1.0817.
The Aussie dollar showed limited reaction to data showing
that China's manufacturing sector contracted in February for the
fourth straight month as new export orders dropped sharply in
the face of the euro area debt crisis.
The HSBC flash purchasing managers index, the earliest
indicator of China's industrial activity, rose to a
four-month-high at 49.7 in February. The PMI has been below 50,
which demarcates expansion from contraction, for most of the
last eight months.
China's economic outlook is a focal point for market
players, who fret that risk sentiment could take a hit if the
country's economic growth were to slow down too sharply.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Hideyuki Sano
in Tokyo; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)