* Yen gets respite after extended slide but gains limited
* Dollar/yen supported by bids from Japanese importers
* Talk of M&A related demand for CAD/JPY
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 The yen edged up versus
the dollar on Thursday but still hovered close to a 7-month low,
with the dollar supported by demand from Japanese importers.
The greenback took a breather from its recent rally against
the Japanese currency, having climbed 5.4 percent from lows hit
in early February.
The dollar dipped 0.2 percent to 80.15 yen, but still
remained close to the previous day's high of 80.406 yen hit on
trading platform EBS, the dollar's highest level since July.
In the near-term, the dollar may be poised for a bit of a
pullback after its recent rally, said a trader for a major
Japanese bank in Tokyo.
"Timing-wise, I think the rally may be about to end for now,
although it's hard to say at what level it will stop," he said.
"Maybe the dollar will rise to 81 yen in overseas trading
hours and that could be it for now, or we could even start to
see the dollar turn heavy from current levels," he said, adding
that it wouldn't be surprising to see the dollar pull back
around a yen or so in the short term.
Part of the reason for the yen's weakness is the Bank of
Japan's surprise easing last week and growing momentum as key
support levels give way, spurring more selling in the Japanese
currency.
Another Tokyo-based trader said dollar bids from Japanese
importers helped support the dollar against the yen.
With oil prices having hit a nine-month high this
week, major Japanese oil importers such as power companies need
larger amounts of dollars to buy oil.
There was also talk of Canadian dollar-buying against the
yen related to Japanese trading house Mitsubishi
Corp's purchase of a stake in a Canadian gas field.
Mitsubishi has agreed to pay C$1.45 billion ($1.45 billion) for
the stake in the gas field in a deal that will be finalised
later this month.
After the yen's recent retreat, the dollar is now testing
strong technical resistance on the weekly Ichimoku chart.
The dollar has not managed to stay above the weekly Ichimoku
cloud for any sustained period since mid-2007.
The dollar has clawed above the bottom of the cloud at 79.73
yen, and faces more resistance at the cloud top, which comes in
at 80.94 this week.
STERLING STRUGGLES
Sterling struggled to make headway after minutes of the Bank
of England's February policy meeting were more dovish than
expected.
The BoE minutes showed two officials sought a bigger
increase this month in quantitative easing than was eventually
agreed. This was seen as raising the chances of more
asset-buying to support a fragile economy.
The pound was steady at $1.5672, struggling to
regain ground after shedding 0.7 percent on Wednesday.
The euro held steady at $1.3254, showing resilience
even after PMI surveys on Wednesday suggested the euro zone
might slide back into recession and amid lingering doubts over
Greece's recently hard-won bailout deal.
The euro faces resistance near $1.3307, its 100-day moving
average.
"EURUSD remains fairly bid largely due to both the short
squeeze seen in EUR crosses, particularly EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD
and potentially reserve managers recycling their USD revenues
into euros as oil prices rise," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in
a note.
The Australian dollar touched a fresh three-week low of
$1.0597 earlier on Thursday. It later trimmed its losses and was
steady from late U.S. trade on Wednesday at $1.0634.
Analysts said the rise in oil prices on worries over Iran's
growing confrontation with the West has also increased worries
about global growth, another reason weighing on commodity
currencies.
So far, the market has ignored a bitter leadership crisis
for Australia's struggling minority government. No one seriously
expects this will affect the country's economic outlook, which
is heavily reliant on China's voracious demand for its
resources.
($1 = 0.9996 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Ian Chua in
Sydney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)