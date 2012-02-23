* Yen gets respite after extended slide but gains limited
* Japan exporters, profit-taking dents dollar
* Bids from Japanese importers lend dollar support
* Talk of M&A related demand for CAD/JPY
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 The dollar dipped
against the yen on Thursday, inching away from a seven-month
high hit the previous day, after profit-taking and selling by
Japanese exporters.
The greenback took a breather from its recent rally against
the yen, having climbed 5.3 percent in February.
Part of the reason for the yen's weakness is the Bank of
Japan's surprise easing last week and growing momentum as key
support levels give way, spurring more selling in the Japanese
currency.
The dollar's surge over the past few weeks has stirred talk
that the greenback's down-trend versus the Japanese currency
since mid-2007 may be drawing to a close.
"I think it's quite possible, but I have always thought the
long-term move higher in dollar/yen will only happen when it
looks like U.S. rates will move up in the near term," said Adam
Gilmour, head of FX and derivatives sales, Asia-Pacific, for
Citigroup in Singapore.
Since the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising
interest rates still seems far off, some caution may be in
order. "I am a little cautious about being too enthusiastic
here," Gilmour said.
The dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 80.25 yen, inching
away from the previous day's high of 80.406 yen hit on trading
platform EBS, the dollar's highest level since July.
In the near-term, the dollar may be poised for a bit of a
pullback, said a trader for a major Japanese bank in Tokyo.
"Timing-wise, I think the rally may be about to end for now,
although it's hard to say at what level it will stop," he said.
Traders said the dollar sagged on profit-taking by
short-term players and selling by Japanese exporters.
Japanese exporters rushed to secure their dollar/yen targets
for the new business year that starts April 1, Tokyo dealers
said. Some exporters have dollar targets of 80 yen, and are
selling the dollar now to hedge their foreign exchange exposure
for the April-June quarter, they said.
Lending support to the U.S. currency was dollar-buying by
Japanese importers, traders said.
With oil prices having hit a nine-month high this
week, major Japanese oil importers such as power companies need
larger amounts of dollars to buy oil.
There was also talk of Canadian dollar-buying against the
yen related to Japanese trading house Mitsubishi
Corp's purchase of a stake in a Canadian gas field.
Mitsubishi has agreed to pay C$1.45 billion ($1.45 billion) for
the stake in the gas field in a deal that will be finalised
later this month.
JAPANESE IMPORTS AND OVERSEAS INVESTMENT
Increases in imports by Japan and overseas direct investment
by Japanese firms have caused a shift in the balance of flows in
the dollar versus the yen, and helped set the stage for the
yen's weakness in the past few weeks, said the trader for a
major Japanese bank in Tokyo.
Japan posted its first trade deficit since 1980 last year,
after a devastating earthquake last March hurt exports and
increased its reliance on fuel imports due to nuclear plant
shutdowns.
"It may be the case that an overall trend of yen strength
has ended," the trader said. "But I don't think we will see a
V-shaped move toward yen weakness (and a higher dollar)."
One risk is that if the U.S. economy starts to cool down
again, a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields that has lent
support to the dollar versus the yen could abate, he said.
"If you ask whether the dollar can completely break away
from the '70s levels vs yen, I don't think that's necessarily
the case," he said.
Sterling struggled to make headway after minutes of the Bank
of England's February policy meeting were more dovish than
expected.
The BoE minutes showed two officials sought a bigger
increase this month in quantitative easing than was eventually
agreed. This was seen as raising the chances of more
asset-buying to support a fragile economy.
The pound edged up 0.1 percent to $1.5678,
struggling to regain ground after shedding 0.7 percent on
Wednesday.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.3261.
"EURUSD remains fairly bid largely due to both the short
squeeze seen in EUR crosses, particularly EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD
and potentially reserve managers recycling their USD revenues
into euros as oil prices rise," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in
a note.
($1 = 0.9996 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Antoni Slodkowski in
Tokyo, Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)