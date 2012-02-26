* Yen hits 7-1/2 month low vs USD, oil plays a part
* Euro stays firm ahead of Wednesday's ECB liquidity action
* Commodity currencies lose lustre for now
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Feb 27 The yen slid to a new
seven-month low against the dollar in Asia on Monday, while the
euro held remarkably firm as investors continued to unwind
negative bets against the single currency ahead of a fresh
injection of liquidity by the ECB.
The Japanese currency, which has been under pressure since
the surprise easing by the Bank of Japan earlier this month,
fell to depths not seen since July.
The dollar reached a high of 81.48 yen, matching the
July 8 peak, up from 81.00 late in New York Friday. The euro
climbed to 109.81, the highest since Oct. 31.
Traders said there was talk that speculators were borrowing
yen to buy oil futures in a carry trade, joining Japanese buying
of oil to hedge against further price increases in the
commodity.
Against the dollar, the single currency stood at $1.3472
, not far off the 2-1/2 month high of $1.3486 set on
Friday.
The European Central Bank (ECB) will this week offer, for
the second time, an unlimited volume of cheap three-year loans
to European banks. A Reuters poll of economists show that banks
will take 492 billion euros, close to the 489 billion borrowed
in the first deal just before Christmas.
"Interpreting the outcome will be difficult though as a high
number could be seen as good in the sense that banks may be
raising cheap money to lend or bad in the sense that they are
dependent on the ECB for funding," said Shane Oliver
Head of Investment Strategy at AMP Capital Investors.
"Regardless of the outcome, the very existence of cheap ECB
funds for 3 years has substantially reduced the risks around the
European banking system."
That has bought European officials time to solve its debt
crisis, analysts said. Progress was made earlier this month when
finance ministers agreed to a second bailout for Greece.
But hurdles remained and one of them was highlighted by the
weekend meeting of 20 leading economies. European members were
told they must put up extra money to fight the debt crisis in
return for more help from the rest of the world, piling pressure
on Germany to drop its opposition to a bigger European bailout.
The resilience in the euro saw the dollar flounder at 2-1/2
month lows against a basket of major currencies. The dollar
index was at 78.332, not far off Friday's trough at
78.220.
Commodity currencies have gone nowhere against the US dollar
since their rally fizzled earlier in the month, with some
traders pointing to growing worries about global growth as oil
prices soared.
The Australian dollar stood at $1.0707, a touch
firmer from $1.0698 late in New York on Friday. Since hitting a
six-month peak of $1.0845 on Feb. 8, the Aussie has been
drifting sideways.
Against the broadly weaker yen though, the Aussie hit 87.24
, the highest since early July, a gain of 7.7 percent
so far this month.
Markets have so far ignored a leadership battle in
Australia's minority government. Prime Minister Julia Gillard is
widely expected to see off a challenge from party rival Kevin
Rudd at Monday's leadership vote.
(Editing by Wayne Cole)