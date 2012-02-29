* Euro, commodity currencies holding firm
* Yen on track for biggest monthly fall in 11 years vs euro
* Focus on ECB cash injection, Bernanke's testimony
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Feb 29 The euro and commodity
currencies edged higher on Wednesday as hopes that European
banks will take up a large offer of cheap three-year cash from
the European Central Bank bolstered risk appetite.
The euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.3470,
holding right near a 2-1/2 month peak of $1.34869 hit last week
on trading platform EBS.
The Australian dollar rose 0.4 percent to $1.0807,
while the New Zealand dollar hit a six-month high of $0.8439
at one point.
"Given the expectation we will see a generally healthy take
up in the LTRO, it should keep risk assets well supported," said
Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange strategy for
Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
"There is a slight risk that you might see a buy-on-rumour,
sell-on-fact outcome," he added.
Market players say a bigger-than-expected
injection of cash into the banking system could further shore up
market confidence, a risk euro bears are only too aware of.
A Reuters poll of 30 euro money market traders on Monday
showed they expect the ECB to allot 500 billion euros at this
week's longer term refinancing operation (LTRO), with forecasts
ranging from 200 billion to 750 billion euros.
The ECB money is seen as helping to ease bank
funding strains and could underpin the region's sovereign bond
market. This should buy more time for officials to tackle the
debt crisis, which now faces an Irish referendum on the European
Union's new fiscal treaty.
A 'no' vote would damage long-term funding prospects for the
country, creating more uncertainty for the region.
YEN INCHES UP
The worst performer this month is undoubtedly the yen, which
is set to post its biggest fall in 11 years on the euro and over
two years against the greenback.
The Japanese currency has come under broad pressure since
the Bank of Japan's surprise policy easing earlier in the month,
and the yen's drop picked up steam after it fell below a series
of support levels.
A widening in U.S.-Japan interest rate differentials in the
dollar's favour and dollar-buying by Japanese importers have
also helped lift the dollar versus the yen.
The dollar dipped 0.2 percent against the yen to 80.32
yen, pressured by month-end dollar selling by Japanese
exporters.
Although the dollar has support on the daily Ichimoku
chart at 80.23 yen, the market may try to trigger stop-loss sell
orders seen just below 80 yen, said a trader for a Japanese bank
in Tokyo.
If the dollar drops below 80 yen, the dollar has
support near 79.50 yen, roughly the 38.2 percent retracement of
the dollar's rally this month.
The euro dipped 0.1 percent against the yen to 108.22
yen.
The dollar has risen about 5.4 percent versus the yen
in February, on track for its biggest monthly percentage gain
since December 2009, while the euro has climbed around 8.5
percent against the yen, in what would be its largest monthly
rise since December 2000.
The euro gained a lift this month after euro zone
finance ministers clinched a second bailout deal for
Greece.
In addition to the outcome of the ECB's cash injection,
another focal point on Wednesday is U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's semi-annual testimony on monetary policy
before the House Financial Services Committee.
"If the Fed chairman emphasises the weakness in investment
over recent stronger employment data, that could be telling. In
any event, we doubt that Mr. Bernanke will want to put anyone
off the scent of more easing steps should economic conditions
warrant," BNP Paribas analysts said.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Antoni
Slodkowksi and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)