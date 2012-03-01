* Bernanke offers no surprises though he remains cautious on
economy
* Euro, Aussie retreat from multi-month highs after ECB cash
injection
* Take-up of around half a trillion euros roughly in line
with consensus
* Yen not far from nine-month low vs dollar
* Back to data watching, US ISM next
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, March 1 The U.S. dollar hovered
above a three-month low against a basket of major currencies on
Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve chief stopped short of
offering a clear hint of more bond buying.
The dollar index against a basket of currencies stood
at 78.72, above a three-month low of 78.095 hit on Wednesday,
while the euro traded at $1.3341, up slightly in Asia but
hardly recovered from a loss of more than 1 percent from a high
of $1.3486 on EBS on Wednesday.
The euro and the Australian dollar nursed heavy losses as
investors took profits from the recent rally in riskier assets
after a long-awaited massive fund injection from the European
Central Bank to banks.
Still, U.S> Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
testimony on Wednesday did little to change a broad consensus in
the market that he is ready to pull the trigger on further
easing on any signs of economic weakness, shifting market focus
on upcoming U.S. data, including manufacturing data later in the
day.
"It's not like Bernanke has dropped the idea of QE3.
Yesterday we saw a bit of profit-taking but I don't think the
dollar's downtrend is over," said a trader at a Japanese bank.
A weak reading in the ISM manufacturing index could rekindle
speculation that the Fed could start a new round of quantitative
easing before its current "operation twist" ends in June.
In a classic buy-the-rumour-sell-the-fact move, the euro
slumped from near three-month highs after European banks snapped
up 530 billion euros of cheap three-year funds from the ECB on
Wednesday.
That amount was largely in line with market consensus.
The single currency took another hit after Bernanke stopped
short of signaling more stimulus, though he gave a tempered view
of the U.S. recovery.
The euro has immediate support at $1.3321, the Feb. 9 high,
and $1.3293, the 100-day moving average.
YEN UNDER PRESSURE
As the dollar broadly rebounds, it edged near a nine-month
high against the battered Japanese yen, which has been declining
sharply after the Bank of Japan's easing last month.
The dollar fetched 81.05 yen, down slightly on the
day on profit-taking but not far from nine-month high of 81.661
yen hit last week.
Many market players say the U.S. currency could break above
that high, even if the pace of its rally may slow after a
whopping 6.5 percent gain last month, as the yen could remain
under pressure from the BOJ, which set an inflation goal last
month.
"In Japan, we still have deflation. There's room for the BOJ
to do more. You should buy the dollar if it falls below 80 yen,"
said another Japanese bank trader.
Traders said foreign investors, including large Asian
sovereign accounts, have sold the yen they had bought last year
as a safe haven from Europe.
Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed foreign
investors were net seller of yen bills last week, suggesting
they were still not ready to park their funds in the yen.
"Foreign investors don't seem to be keen to buy the yen yet.
Their target for the dollar/yen may be a bit higher," said Ayako
Sera, market economist at Sumitomo Trust and Banking.
The Australian dollar edged up 0.2 percent in Asia to
$1.0755, helped by robust Chinese PMI data, though it
came only after it had tumbled more than a full cent to $1.0715
from a six-month peak of $1.0857 hit on Wednesday.
Caught up in this unwinding of positions, gold fell an
eye-watering 5 percent in its biggest one-day slide in
three years.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Masayuki Kitano
in Singapore; Editing by Ed Lane)