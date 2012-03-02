* ECB injection makes euro attractive as funding currency

* More downside seen for the single currency

* Yen retreats, dollar/yen hovers near 9-month high (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, March 2 The euro held steady versus the dollar and edged up against the Australian dollar on Friday but was seen likely to stay on the defensive after this week's massive cash injection by the European Central Bank.

The single currency held steady at $1.3308, not far from a one-week low near $1.3280 hit the previous day.

The euro rose 0.2 percent versus the Australian dollar to A$1.2333, after having touched a 1-1/2 week low around A$1.2300 at one point on Friday.

Analysts said the take-up of half a trillion euros of cheap ECB cash (LTRO) by Europe's banking system amounted to a form of quantitative easing (QE), which makes it attractive to use the euro as a funding currency to buy higher yielding assets.

"Risk-on positioning could continue to be funded by short euro positions following the LTRO," said BNP Paribas.

Market players believe the cash bonanza from the ECB will ease bank funding strains and support the euro zone's sovereign bond market. That, in turn, could help spur more risk-taking among investors.

Still, while the ECB's LTRO is positive for high-yielding currencies and emerging market currencies against the euro, one factor that could limit their gains is market positioning, said Olivier Desbarres, head of Asia-Pacific FX strategy for Barclays Capital in Singapore.

Recent price action shows that market players are not aggressively pushing the euro lower versus emerging market currencies, he said.

For example, the euro is still within ranges seen since the start of the year against currencies such as Brazil's real and the Singapore dollar.

This may be partly because emerging market currencies have already seen a decent rally year-to-date against the euro, and may also be a result of intervention by emerging market central banks to stem the pace of appreciation in their currencies, Desbarres said.

"It's telling you that neither the central banks nor the market perhaps have the appetite to really push these crosses stronger," he said.

Another factor that could eventually weigh on risky assets including high-yielding currencies and emerging market currencies is the recent rise in oil prices, which could temper global economic growth.

"I'm curious to know, how will the market react to signs that high oil prices are starting to shave a little bit of that feel-good factor and shave a little bit of that global growth momentum that we've seen in the past few months," Desbarres said.

YEN DIPS

The yen edged lower, with the dollar rising 0.4 percent to 81.40 yen and hovering near a nine-month high of 81.661 yen hit earlier this week on trading platform EBS.

The yen has taken a hit after the Bank of Japan's surprise monetary easing in February, while the dollar found some reprieve this week after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of signalling more stimulus.

The yen also sagged versus the euro, with the single currency climbing 0.3 percent to 108.31 yen.

News that Japanese brewer Asahi is emerging as a front-runner to buy Eastern European brewer StarBev helped lend support to the euro versus the yen, traders said. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua in SYDNEY and Antoni Slodkowski in TOKYO; Editing by Richard Borsuk)