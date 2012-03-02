* ECB injection makes euro attractive as funding currency
* More downside seen for the single currency
* Yen retreats, dollar/yen hovers near 9-month high
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, March 2 The euro held steady
versus the dollar and edged up against the Australian dollar on
Friday but was seen likely to stay on the defensive after this
week's massive cash injection by the European Central Bank.
The single currency held steady at $1.3308, not far
from a one-week low near $1.3280 hit the previous day.
The euro rose 0.2 percent versus the Australian dollar to
A$1.2333, after having touched a 1-1/2 week low
around A$1.2300 at one point on Friday.
Analysts said the take-up of half a trillion euros of cheap
ECB cash (LTRO) by Europe's banking system amounted to a form of
quantitative easing (QE), which makes it attractive to use the
euro as a funding currency to buy higher yielding assets.
"Risk-on positioning could continue to be funded by short
euro positions following the LTRO," said BNP Paribas.
Market players believe the cash bonanza from the ECB will
ease bank funding strains and support the euro zone's sovereign
bond market. That, in turn, could help spur more risk-taking
among investors.
Still, while the ECB's LTRO is positive for high-yielding
currencies and emerging market currencies against the euro, one
factor that could limit their gains is market positioning, said
Olivier Desbarres, head of Asia-Pacific FX strategy for Barclays
Capital in Singapore.
Recent price action shows that market players are not
aggressively pushing the euro lower versus emerging market
currencies, he said.
For example, the euro is still within ranges seen since the
start of the year against currencies such as Brazil's real
and the Singapore dollar.
This may be partly because emerging market currencies have
already seen a decent rally year-to-date against the euro, and
may also be a result of intervention by emerging market central
banks to stem the pace of appreciation in their currencies,
Desbarres said.
"It's telling you that neither the central banks nor the
market perhaps have the appetite to really push these crosses
stronger," he said.
Another factor that could eventually weigh on risky assets
including high-yielding currencies and emerging market
currencies is the recent rise in oil prices, which could temper
global economic growth.
"I'm curious to know, how will the market react to signs
that high oil prices are starting to shave a little bit of that
feel-good factor and shave a little bit of that global growth
momentum that we've seen in the past few months," Desbarres
said.
YEN DIPS
The yen edged lower, with the dollar rising 0.4 percent to
81.40 yen and hovering near a nine-month high of 81.661
yen hit earlier this week on trading platform EBS.
The yen has taken a hit after the Bank of Japan's surprise
monetary easing in February, while the dollar found some
reprieve this week after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke stopped short of signalling more stimulus.
The yen also sagged versus the euro, with the single
currency climbing 0.3 percent to 108.31 yen.
News that Japanese brewer Asahi is emerging as a
front-runner to buy Eastern European brewer StarBev helped lend
support to the euro versus the yen, traders said.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in SYDNEY and Antoni
Slodkowski in TOKYO; Editing by Richard Borsuk)