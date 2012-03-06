* Risk aversion rises ahead of Greek bond-swap deadline
* High-beta currencies hit hard, euro also under pressure
* Safe-haven yen firmer across the board on short covering
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 7 Commodity currencies like
the Australian dollar nursed heavy losses for a second session
in Asia on Wednesday, while the euro also looked wobbly as
renewed worries about Greece hit a market already fretting over
China's slower growth target.
The euro stood at $1.3112, having plumbed a
three-week low at $1.3101 as fears grew that Greece may not
secure a deal with private creditors (PSI) to cut its
mountainous debt by the Thursday deadline.
"The temptation will be to continue squeezing long risk
position going into the Asian, and potentially, the European
session. But that is very much tactical as the PSI is just an
excuse for profit taking," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at
Societe Generale.
A clutch of Greek pension funds and some foreign investors
are still holding back on the bond swap deal, prompting Athens
to warn it will force losses on those who do not sign up.
There are other risk events ahead, not least closely-watched
Chinese inflation and U.S. jobs data on Friday.
All that led investors to unwind some of the recent bearish
positions placed on the Japanese currency, helping the yen firm
across the board.
The dollar fell to 80.70 yen, well down from a
nine-month peak of 81.86 set on Monday, while the euro pulled
further away from a recent high near 110.00 yen to 105.80
.
Traders said a break of 81.60 is now needed to reset the
upwards momentum for dollar/yen and put 82.20 back in focus.
Renewed pressure on the single currency saw the dollar rise
0.7 percent against a basket of major currencies to its highest
since Feb 16.
Among the biggest casualties, the Aussie has dropped some 3
U.S. cents from a seven-month high set just last week. It was
last at $1.0544.
Major support is seen at the overnight low of $1.0525,
followed by the 55-day moving average at $1.0515. But a clean
break of $1.0525 could pave the way for a move to the $1.0370-00
major pivot, traders said.
Early in the session, the deputy governor of Australia's
central bank said the strong local currency was fundamentally
near the right levels, adding the hurdle was quite high for it
intervene to weaken the currency.
The next focus is Australia fourth quarter economic growth
data due at 0030 GMT. Forecasts centered on a quarterly 0.8 pct
rise.
"A strong Q4 Australian GDP print this morning could prove
at least temporarily supportive," BNP Paribas strategists wrote
in a note.
"This of course does not mean that we are not going see
further weakness in AUD, as well as NZD and other high beta
currencies, if Tuesday's risk-off mood extends as we head
towards the Thursday evening deadline for acceptances of the
Greek PSI bond swap."
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar;
Editing by Wayne Cole)