* Jan current account swings to record 437.3 bln yen deficit
* Australia jobs surprisingly soft in February
* Greece finds more support for its debt swap plan
* Report Fed eyes new bond-buying approach helps sentiment
* RBNZ dashes rate-hike expectations
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, March 8 The yen dipped against the
dollar on Thursday in a knee-jerk reaction to data showing
Japan's current account swung to a record deficit in January,
while the Australian dollar fell on a weak jobs report that kept
alive expectations of a rate cut.
Short-term players sold the Japanese unit after Tokyo posted
its first current account deficit in three years. It came in at
437.3 billion yen ($5.41 billion) in January, above market
estimates of 317.8 billion yen.
The current account took a hit as a shift away from nuclear
power pushed up fossil fuel imports and it was particularly
badly hit in January because Chinese Lunar New Year weighed on
exports. Economists see it as a one-off figure and expect the
annual current account to remain in surplus for the next few
years.
The dollar strengthened 0.2 percent against the yen to 81.20
with traders saying the pair's bob above resistance on
hourly charts added to the upward momentum.
"The dollar gained in a headline-driven speculative move,"
said Sumino Kamei, senior currency analyst at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
"The current account deficit, even if a bit above market
expectations, was widely expected, so I wouldn't read too much
into this move. No one really wants to make aggressive bets
ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs data and the Greek deal outcome,"
she said.
The dollar has gained nearly 6.5 percent on the yen since
the end of January, before getting stuck in the band of
81.87-80.50, formed by this year's high and the 23.6 percent
retracement of its February rise.
MAKING PROGRESS
The euro recovered from a three-week low below $1.31 touched
the day before as Greece's debt restructuring efforts looked to
have made some progress after a group of major banks and funds
said they would take part in the swap.
Data showing the pace of job creation by U.S. private
employers picked up in February supported risk sentiment,
bolstering the single currency and global bourses ahead of the
all-important U.S. non-farm payroll jobs figures on Friday.
The euro bounced off the Wednesday trough of $1.3096
to $1.3142, coming roughly in line with late New York levels.
Support for the common currency is seen around $1.3077, at the
55-day moving average.
The private sector added 216,000 jobs last month, the ADP
National Employment Report showed, topping economists'
expectations for a gain of 208,000.
Friday's data is expected to show a gain of 210,000 in
nonfarm payrolls.
A Wall Street Journal report suggesting Fed officials were
considering buying longer-dated bonds and sterilizing the money
flow by draining funds in the banking system was also positive
for riskier assets.
Still, the overnight moves were relatively mild with many
players holding back for the outcome of Greece's bond swap offer
to private creditors and the European Central Bank policy
meeting later on Thursday.
But "any suggestion the deadline might be extended would
probably send shivers down the spine of any 'risk-on' traders
and EUR would like suffer badly," BNP Paribas analysts warned.
The Aussie slipped to $1.0565, from the session
high of $1.0591 after Australian employment suffered an
unexpected drop of 15,400 in February, nudging the jobless rate
up a tick to 5.2 percent.
Support at the top of the Ichimoku cloud at $1.0497, a break
would see a test of key support around $1.0400-10, the 38.2
percent retracement of the $1.9664-1.0857 move and the 200-day
moving average.
The New Zealand dollar also suffered a slight setback after
the country's central bank said the currency's strength could
lessen the need for higher interest rates.
"The tone of today's Monetary Policy Statement was more
dovish than we expected and we now forecast interest rates to
remain on hold until Q4 2012," Barclays Capital analysts wrote
in a note.
The kiwi was at $0.8156, down from $0.8202 marked
late in New York. Still, it steered well clear of a six-week low
of $0.8101 earlier in the week.
($1 = 80.8350 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney, Masayuki Kitano in
Singapore and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)