* Greece says 85.8 pct takeup in debt swap
* Euro sags on profit-taking after announcement
* Dollar/yen touches 9-1/2 month high
* U.S. jobs data next in focus
(Updates prices)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, March 9 The euro edged lower on
profit-taking on Friday after Greece said 85.8 percent of
private creditors had accepted its bond swap offer, moving
closer to securing fresh funds needed to avoid a messy debt
default.
The single currency dipped about 30 pips or so after the
announcement to an intraday low near $1.3224 and last
stood at $1.3241, down 0.3 percent from late U.S. trade
on Thursday.
"It's a sell-the-fact type of reaction and there's some
profit-taking," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets
analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp in Singapore.
In a statement following closure of the offer late on
Thursday, the Greek finance ministry said 172 billion euros in
total had been tendered for the deal, which will force investors
to take losses of as much as 74 percent on their holdings.
It said it had informed its international partners that it
intends to enforce the collective action clauses (CAC) on any
holders of the outstanding 177 billion euros of bonds regulated
under Greek law.
The use of the CAC is a step that could lead to the
triggering of payouts on credit default swaps on Greece's debt.
Some traders said there was a bit of disappointment the
take-up was not high enough to avoid using the collective action
clauses, but added there was still a lot of confusion in the
market regarding the implications for currencies.
One trader said the currency market may take cues from moves
in euro zone debt markets and bond yields in Spain, Italy, and
Portugal in the near-term.
The euro eased 0.1 percent against the yen compared to late
U.S. trade on Thursday to 108.17 yen, having dipped
to as low as around 107.75 yen after Greece's announcement.
The yen rose broadly after Greece's announcement and the
dollar dipped to 81.46 yen at one point, retreating from
a 9-1/2 month high of 81.899 yen on Friday on trading platform
EBS. The dollar stood at 81.67 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day.
Earlier, the dollar rose against the yen, helped by
yen-selling by Japanese importers, traders said.
"Dollar/yen has hit the bottom and there are buyers across
the board, betting on a long-term rise in the pair," said a
trader for a Japanese bank in Tokyo.
"Unless U.S. jobs figures are very, very bad we will see
this uptrend continue," he said.
U.S. jobs data due late on Friday will be closely watched,
especially after the Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the
week that Federal Reserve officials were considering sterilised
quantitative easing to further help the economic recovery.
An outcome that bolsters such expectations could be the
dollar's undoing.
"Our long-term view is still that the EUR/USD will be higher
and the relative hawkishness of comments from ECB President
Mario Draghi is a reminder that at its heart, the ECB 'wants' to
normalise policy while Ben Bernanke 'wants' to buy more
protection against disaster," said Kit Juckes, strategist at
Societe Generale.
