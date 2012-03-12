* Dlr in favour, jobs data seen reducing need for Fed action
* Euro shows muted reaction to Greek deal
* Fed, BOJ policy meetings this week in focus
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, March 12 The dollar hit a
three-week high versus the euro on Monday after last week's
upbeat jobs data suggested the U.S. economy may not be in dire
need of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
The euro struggled after facing what traders described as a
buy-the-rumour-sell-the-fact fall on Greece's bond swap deal
with private creditors which will clear the way for a new
bailout.
The single currency slipped 0.2 percent to $1.3095,
having dipped to as low as $1.3085 at one point on trading
platform EBS, the euro's lowest level since Feb. 16.
Possible support for the euro lies near $1.3055, the
50 percent retracement of its January to February rally.
"There's a risk of euro/dollar sustaining a move below
$1.31," said Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange
strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
"There's worries about whether Portugal will follow Greece,
whether Greece will need another bailout, whether the underlying
issues in the country will be resolved," Kotecha said.
"I just think there's a lot of potential uncertainties and
negatives for the market to chew on at the moment that will
limit any euro upside," he added.
With the euro in retreat, the dollar edged up against a
basket of major currencies and touched a three-week high of
80.104.
U.S. jobs data on Friday showed employers added more than
200,000 workers to their payrolls for a third straight month in
February, a sign the economy was strengthening.
"That is certainly supportive for the dollar," said Greg
Gibbs, strategist at RBS in Sydney.
A Reuters poll conducted after the release of the employment
data on Friday showed that recent signs of improvement in the
U.S. labor market were spurring economists at major Wall Street
firms to rethink how aggressive the Fed needs to be in applying
further monetary stimulus.
Economists at most primary dealers - the large financial
institutions that do business directly with the Fed - still
believe the central bank will undertake another large stimulus
programme. However, they now expect the scale of this intended
economic support to be smaller than they thought a month ago.
The dollar dipped 0.3 percent against the yen to 82.19 yen
, coming under pressure due to profit-taking, traders
said.
The greenback had climbed to 82.65 yen on Friday on trading
platform EBS, its highest level since late April 2011, as U.S.
Treasury yields rose on the back of the upbeat jobs data, making
the dollar more attractive against the low-yielding Japanese
currency.
A focal point for dollar/yen this week will be policy
decisions by the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve,
both of which are due on Tuesday.
The BOJ's monetary policy has been in the spotlight after
its surprise decision in February to expand its asset-buying
scheme by 10 trillion yen helped trigger a broad slide in the
yen.
On Tuesday, the BOJ is seen likely to hold off from
expanding its asset buying scheme further, and may instead
stress its readiness to offer further monetary stimulus in
coming months if needed. [ID:
