* Dlr in favour, jobs data seen reducing need for Fed action
* Fed, BOJ policy meetings this week in focus
* Dollar/yen dips on profit-taking
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, March 12 The dollar hit its
highest level in nearly a month versus the euro on Monday after
last week's upbeat jobs data suggested the U.S. economy may not
be in dire need of further monetary stimulus from the Federal
Reserve.
The euro struggled after facing what traders described as a
buy-the-rumour-sell-the-fact fall on Greece's bond swap deal
with private creditors which will clear the way for a new
bailout.
The single currency slipped 0.3 percent to $1.3087,
having dipped to as low as $1.3079 at one point on trading
platform EBS, the euro's lowest level since Feb. 16.
Possible support for the euro lies near $1.3055, the
50 percent retracement of its January to February rally.
"There's a risk of euro/dollar sustaining a move below
$1.31," said Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange
strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
"There's worries about whether Portugal will follow Greece,
whether Greece will need another bailout, whether the underlying
issues in the country will be resolved," Kotecha said.
"I just think there's a lot of potential uncertainties and
negatives for the market to chew on at the moment that will
limit any euro upside," he added.
U.S. jobs data on Friday showed employers added more than
200,000 workers to their payrolls for a third straight month in
February, a sign the economy was strengthening.
"That is certainly supportive for the dollar," said Greg
Gibbs, strategist at RBS in Sydney.
With the euro in retreat, the dollar hit its highest level
in nearly seven weeks against a basket of major currencies. The
dollar index touched a high of 80.132 at one point, its
highest level since Jan. 25.
A Reuters poll conducted after the release of the employment
data on Friday showed that recent signs of improvement in the
U.S. labor market were spurring economists at major Wall Street
firms to rethink how aggressive the Fed needs to be in applying
further monetary stimulus.
Economists at most primary dealers - the large financial
institutions that do business directly with the Fed - still
believe the central bank will undertake another large stimulus
programme at some point in 2012. However, they now
expect the scale of this intended economic support to be smaller
than they thought a month ago.
The dollar dipped 0.2 percent against the yen to 82.32 yen
, coming under pressure due to profit-taking and
dollar-selling by Japanese exporters, traders said.
The greenback had climbed to 82.65 yen on Friday on trading
platform EBS, its highest level since late April 2011, as U.S.
Treasury yields rose on the back of the upbeat jobs data, making
the dollar more attractive against the low-yielding Japanese
currency.
A focal point for dollar/yen this week will be policy
decisions by the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve,
both of which are due on Tuesday.
The BOJ's monetary policy has been in the spotlight after
its surprise monetary easing in February, when it expanded its
asset-buying scheme by 10 trillion yen and set a 1 percent
inflation goal, triggering a broad slide in the yen.
The BOJ is expected to refrain from further policy easing at
its two-day meeting that starts on Monday, while stressing its
readiness to act again in coming months if needed and extending
a cheap loan line supporting growth industries.
But traders said some market players were speculating that
the BOJ may conduct more monetary easing this week and spark a
further sell-off in the yen.
Such speculation was helping push dollar/yen implied
volatilities higher, said a trader for a Japanese bank in Tokyo.
The bid rate on dollar/yen one-month implied volatility rose
to as high as 11.0 percent at one point on Monday, its
highest level since early November, right after the BOJ's
massive yen-selling intervention on Oct. 31.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Antoni
Slodkowski and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)