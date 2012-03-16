* Dollar nears resistance levels vs yen, euro
* But USD rally seen on course as U.S. outlook improves
By Ian Chua and Antoni Slodkowski
SYDNEY/TOKYO, March 16 The rally in the
dollar took a bit of a breather on Friday as traders booked
profits on recent chunky gains ahead of key resistance levels,
but the greenback's uptrend was seen intact in line with a
brightening U.S. economic outlook.
The dollar stood at 83.37 yen, having retreated from
an 11-month peak of 84.19. Traders said some selling kicked in
after the pair gained 1.2 percent this week and as it approached
the 2011 high of 85.53.
"People are taking profits after huge gains this week made
as the last group of hedge funds and other investors went dollar
long," said Minori Uchida, a senior analyst at Bank of Tokyo
Mitsubishi UFJ.
Uchida added these investors were likely the last ones to
join the rally, prompted to pile in by a spike in U.S. bond
yields earlier in the week.
"It's just a tiny correction in the uptrend which is likely
to carry on to at least last year's high, maybe even above 86
yen," said Uchida.
The Federal Reserve's inflation target drove the Bank of
Japan into setting its own 1 percent price goal in February,
minutes of the BOJ meeting showed, with a few policymakers
calling for a higher target.
Traders focused on the minutes of the BOJ's meeting, when
the central bank surprised by easing policy, because the move
was one of several factors that led to subsequent weakness in
the Japanese currency.
The pullback in the dollar saw the euro bounce off a
one-month low of $1.3002 to $1.3090. Initial support is
seen at $1.3000, followed by the Feb. 16 trough of $1.2973.
The softer dollar also helped commodity currencies stage a
comeback, with the Australian dollar jumping to $1.0545
from a one-month low of $1.0422 plumbed on Thursday.
Support is seen at the 200-day moving average at $1.0404,
with recent highs just above $1.0550 likely to cap the currency
for now.
Traders said the U.S. dollar was being supported by further
evidence for the view that the recovery in the world's biggest
economy is becoming more self-sustaining.
This has led markets to scale back expectations of more
stimulus from the Federal Reserve and drive up U.S. Treasury
yields, factors underpinning the recent rise in the dollar.
Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans claiming new
jobless benefits fell to a four-year low last week and
manufacturing activity in the Northeast picked up this month.
"With the major U.S. equity indices going out at their
highest levels for 10 years (Nasdaq), or since mid-2008 (S&P
500), and no sign that U.S. Treasury yields are about to swoon,
we look for further dollar advances one side or the other of the
weekend," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a client note.
"One risk to this view is a scheduled speech from Fed
arch-dove Charles Evans in Frankfurt. However, if even he were
to suggest that there is no need to contemplate more easing at
this stage (unlikely) that could well set up the next leg to the
USD rally."
U.S. consumer inflation data due later on Friday will also
be closely watched.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and
Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar; Editing by Richard Pullin)