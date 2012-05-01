* USD bounces from 2-1/2-month lows vs yen
* Euro off one-month peak against USD
* China HSBC PMI final due at 0230 GMT
* Aussie nursing deep losses post RBA cut
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, May 2 The dollar held gains on the yen
Wednesday having bounced from 2-1/2-month lows after upbeat U.S.
manufacturing data soothed fears the economy was slowing, while
Asia waited for the latest update on Chinese industry.
The ISM report showed the strongest rate of growth in 10
months, countering recent speculation the Federal Reserve will
embark on a third round of bond buying to bolster the economy.
The dollar rebounded above 80.00 yen and last
stood at 80.110. Its recovery from a trough of 79.640 yen caught
speculators short and forced them to buy back the dollar.
Immediate resistance was found at Monday's high of 80.39,
ahead of 80.45/50, the 38.2 percent retracement of the
81.78/79.64 move. Support is seen at 79.60 yen, the 100-day
moving average.
The euro retreated to $1.32365, having briefly
touched a one-month peak of $1.3284 overnight. The single
currency has been stuck around $1.3235/45 for four trading days
with dealers citing talk of central banks on both sides of the
market to hem in price action.
Key data in Asia will be China's HSBC final PMI reading for
April at 0230 GMT. Expectations are for a number close to the
flash PMI last week at 49.1, when it showed factories posted
their best performance this year.
A weaker reading could spark risk aversion with the
Australian and New Zealand dollar particularly sensitive to any
news out of China, a key export market.
On Tuesday, China released its official PMI showing
manufacturing output rose to its highest in a year in a sign the
economy could be recovering from a first-quarter trough.
China's official PMI focuses on large-scale manufacturing,
while HSBC centers on smaller businesses.
Light trading is expected before Thursday's European Central
Bank meeting, Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report and weekend
elections in Greece and France.
The U.S. index was slightly up at 78.822, off a
two-month trough of 78.603, while the Australian dollar was
nursing heavy losses after the Reserve Bank of Australia's
surprisingly large 50 basis-point rate cut.
It last traded at $1.0334 after suffering a near
1-percent fall on Tuesday, the biggest one-day decline in six
weeks.
