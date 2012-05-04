* Euro off 2-wk low, ECB offers few hints on more easing
* Dollar may dip vs yen and euro if US jobs disappoint
* Euro awaits elections in France and Greece on Sunday
(Updates levels, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, May 4 The dollar held steady versus
the yen and euro on Friday, but could face downside risks if
U.S. jobs data disappoints and stirs renewed speculation about
further monetary easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The euro was little changed at $1.3150, having
bounced off the previous day's two-week low after European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi gave no strong hints on Thursday
about the possibility of more monetary stimulus.
After the ECB kept rates steady at 1 percent as expected and
an uneventful Spanish bond auction on Thursday, the focus now
shifts to U.S. jobs data later on Friday as well as elections in
France and Greece on Sunday.
The U.S. payrolls report is expected to show a gain of
170,000 in April, a Reuters poll of economists showed.
A disappointing result may put the dollar under pressure.
"We've gone back to that situation where when the weaker
data comes out, we start to price in more chance of QE3 and
therefore the dollar goes weaker," said Rob Ryan, FX strategist
at BNP Paribas in Singapore, referring to the possibility of the
Fed launching another bond-buying programme.
The dollar held steady versus the yen at 80.18 yen,
staying above a 10-week low of 79.64 yen hit on Tuesday on
trading platform EBS.
Traders say market positioning bodes ill for the dollar
against the yen since currency speculators are still thought to
be holding hefty short positions in the yen, suggesting the yen
could surge against the dollar if such bets are unwound.
Data released last week showed that currency speculators
held a net short position in the yen of 55,903 contracts in the
week ended April 24. That is not far from 67,622 contracts
logged in late March, which was the biggest in almost five
years.
POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY
The euro faces risks from political uncertainty, with
elections in France and Greece looming on Sunday, the results of
which may stir doubts about the countries' commitment to fiscal
austerity.
Francois Hollande, front-runner and first-round winner in
the French presidential race, has promised to shift the debate
in Europe towards promoting growth if he is elected.
While a win by Hollande over President Nicolas Sarkozy would
not catch the market by surprise, the euro might still dip on
such an outcome, said Christopher Gothard, head of FX for Brown
Brothers Harriman in Hong Kong.
"If Hollande attempts a more growth-oriented policy approach
- as his campaign suggests - that will interrupt the mostly
unified political consensus that austerity policies are the way
out of Europe's crisis," Gothard said.
"It remains to be seen how that kind of policy confusion
would be received by markets," he added.
In Greece, surveys showed no clear winner emerging from the
elections, with the two main parties garnering barely enough
seats for a parliamentary majority.
Either the two main parties will secure just enough to work
together, or steps will have to be taken to form a broad
coalition with minor parties firmly opposed to the European
Union's austerity measures.
Not all are convinced that the election results will pose an
immediate downside risk to the euro, however.
"Most people at this stage know that there is going to be
some turmoil out of Greece to some extent," said BNP Paribas'
Ryan.
