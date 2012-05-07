* Greek election raises doubts about bailout scheme
* Euro hits 3-mth low vs dollar, 3-1/2 yr low vs pound
* Euro/dollar has support at $1.2950 but its strength
questioned
* Hollande victory seen raising uncertainty on Paris-Berlin
unity
* Aussie falls, yen gains on broad risk averse sentiment
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 7 The euro tanked on Monday, breaking
below its well-worn range from the past three months against the
dollar after elections in Greece and France raised fresh
concerns that the euro zone's hard-earned bailout and austerity
steps could fall apart.
In particular, the apparent failure of two pro-bailout
ruling parties in Greece to win a majority in the parliament is
throwing the future of the bailout scheme for the country into
doubt.
With 95 percent of votes counted, the conservative New
Democracy (ND) and socialist PASOK, who have dominated Greece
for decades, is seen falling short of the 151-seat threshold
needed for even the most fragile majority in parliament.
"The PASOK did unexpectedly poorly in the election ... Until
we have more clarity on how the coalition government will be
formed and what the new government will do with the bailout
scheme, the euro will stay under pressure," said Masafumi
Yamamoto, chief FX strategist at Barclays.
The euro fell as far as $1.29552, its lowest since
Jan. 25, breaking below the rough $1.30-$1.35 trading band it
had been stuck in since February. The euro last traded at
$1.2978, down 0.8 percent from late U.S. levels last Friday.
For now, the euro has support at $1.2950, a major option
barrier and the 61.3 percent retracement of its rally from its
January low to a high in February, although uncertainty on
Greece could overwhelm this.
"Things look really fragile. We'll have to see whether the
ND can form a government," said a trader at a Japanese bank.
Another source of uncertainty, albeit a small one compared
to developments in Athens, comes from France, where socialist
Francois Hollande swept to victory, ousting incumbent president
Nicolas Sarkozy.
While that outcome had been widely expected, some market
players worry that Hollande's focus on growth measures to temper
austerity could put Paris on course to clash with Germany, the
euro zone paymaster.
The euro also fell to 103.24 yen, its lowest
level since mid-February and to 80.37 pence, a
trough last seen in November 2008.
RISK AVERSE
Disappointing jobs data from the U.S. on Friday added to the
euro zone jitters, leading traders to cut exposure to risky
assets, including the Australian dollar.
The Aussie fell to as low as $1.0110, its low so far this
year, though upbeat Australian retail sales data helped it
recover slightly from lows. It last stood at $1.0130,
down 0.5 percent.
The Japanese yen, traditionally a safe-haven currency due in
part to Japan's net foreign asset positions, gained against the
dollar, which slipped 0.15 percent to 79.78 yen.
The U.S. dollar fell back below the 80 yen mark, seen as a
support, on Friday after data showed U.S. employers added
115,000 workers to payrolls last month, the third straight month
of slowdown in hiring.
Still, the dollar was supported above two-month low of 79.64
yen hit last week, with another support seen at 79.14 yen, a
61.8 percent retracement of its rally from February to March.
Many market players say these support levels are likely to
hold for the time being.
"The momentum of U.S. growth is slowing. Still, the economy
looks in much better shape than last year," said Minori Uchida,
senior currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
"Foreign players are also wary of the risk of more credit
downgrades on Japan... There are no strong reasons to be long in
the yen," he added.
Japan's trade surplus -- a source of the yen's strength for
decades -- is vanishing as the country imports more fossil fuels
after the Fukushima disaster last year.
The country shut its last active nuclear reactor on
Saturday, leaving it with no nuclear-derived electricity for the
first time since 1970.
(Addditional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing
by Joseph Radford and Ramya Venugopal)