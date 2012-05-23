* Euro, Aussie suffer big time on renewed Greek exit fears

* USD shines but yen lags after Fitch cut Japan's credit rating

* BOJ meeting, informal EU summit in focus

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, May 23 The euro and commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in Asia on Wednesday, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar held close to a four-month peak against a basket of major currencies on the heightened fears of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone.

The single currency stood at $1.2667, after it had slumped more than 1 percent to a low of $1.2658 overnight. The fall has brought the euro within easy reach of last week's trough of $1.2642 and its 2012 low of $1.2624 set in January.

"A key accelerator for the break lower was comments from former Greek prime minister Papademos that Greece was preparing itself for the possibility of an exit out of the euro zone," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe Generale.

Galy said the euro was likely to head back towards the $1.26/$1.25 handle.

Dow Jones quoted former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos as saying Greeks had no choice but to stick with a painful austerity program or face a damaging exit from the euro zone, a risk he said was unlikely to materialize but was real.

"The comments further affirmed the ongoing tensions within the periphery nation as the country struggles to form a cohesive government," said David Song, currency analyst at DailyFX.

"The heightening threat for contagion may continue to drag on investor confidence as the EU maintains a reactionary approach in addressing the debt crisis."

The Australian dollar, usually seen as a proxy for global growth, was also hit hard. It fell more than a full U.S. cent to $0.9782 overnight, its lowest since late November. The Aussie was last at $0.9786, creeping ever closer to the November trough of $0.9664.

Not surprisingly given its safe-haven status, the U.S. dollar was among the best performers. It jumped to a four-month high on a basket of major currencies and also rose versus the yen, which faced its own problems after Fitch downgraded Japan's sovereign credit rating.

The dollar bought 80.00 yen, having risen from Tuesday's low of 79.27. Markets will be waiting on the outcome of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) meeting, due between 0330-0530 GMT.

While the BOJ is widely expected to stand pat, Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he hoped the central bank would take "appropriate" policy steps.

Markets were also keeping an eye on an informal summit of European Union leaders late on Wednesday, where France will push a proposal for mutualising European debt to help restore market confidence. (Editing by John Mair)