* Worries growing that Spain needs external help
* Euro/yen edges nears 11-year low hit in January
* Dollar/yen hits 3-1/2 month low, Aussie/yen at 6-mth low
* US bond yield at 60-yr low, undermining dlr/yen
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 31 The euro was poised for its
biggest drop in at least eight months as the increasing
likelihood of Spain needing outside assistance to fix its public
finance and banking system led to a major escalation in the
perennial crisis in the currency bloc.
Spanish government bond yields surged to a six-month high
while German bond yields fell to record lows, pushing the spread
between the two to a new high and adding stress to markets
already frayed by anxiety that Greece may leave the euro zone.
"Things are starting to look ugly. It seems like the market
is making Spain its next target after Greece," said Teppei Ino,
currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The euro fell to as low as $1.2358, a level
last seen in mid-2010, when it had bottomed at $1.1876. It last
stood at $1.2388, having dropped 6.4 percent this month, the
biggest since September.
Against the yen, the common currency fell as low as 97.352
yen, edging near an 11-year low of 97.04 yen hit in
January, with many traders now considering a break of that low
as highly likely.
The euro's fall was driven by concerns that Spain, with an
economy bigger than that of Greece, Portugal and Ireland
combined, will probably need assistance as its fragile economy
and ailing banking sector make it impossible to cut its deficit.
So far, though, Madrid has ruled out seeking Europe's help
for its banks, while EU paymaster Germany has firmly opposed any
collective European banking resolution and guarantee system.
"There are a huge amount of flight-to-quality moves right
now. Only a policy coordination in Europe can stop this but
markets can't find it now," said Ayako Sera, senior market
economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
"Until we see that, people will do trades that will minimise
losses rather than make profits," Sera added.
PREPARE FOR WORST
Spain is by no means the only concern for investors, with
markets rattled by Greek polls showing parties for and against a
bailout are neck-and-neck ahead of the country's second election
on June 17.
Italian debt yield also rose above 6 percent for the first
time since May, while traders also warily look at whether the
Irish will support Europe's new fiscal treaty as expected in a
referendum on Thursday.
With investors trying to escape the euro zone and to hoard
liquid assets, the dollar's index against a basket of currencies
rose to 20-month high of 83.11. It looks set to end above
its 100-month average for the first time in almost ten years.
In the past, a break of the 100-month average has been a
good indicator of a long-term trend change, having produced four
successful signals in the past 30 years.
"Everyone, from banks to companies, is now trying to prepare
themselves to make sure they can get funding when they need
money," said Hideki Amikura, forex manager at Nomura Trust Bank.
"Wherever you look, you can't find reason to expect a
reversal in this. I cannot help thinking that the euro will fall
below $1.20."
The dollar fell to as low as 78.71 yen, the lowest in
3-1/2 months, as investors favoured the yen, the currency of the
world's largest creditor nation despite its mountain of public
debt.
A fall in U.S. bond yields also helped to push down the
dollar against the yen, as the currency pair is known to have a
strong correlation with the yield gap between the two countries.
The 10-year U.S. bond yield fell below 1.6 percent
, not seen at least for six decades and cutting the
yield advantage over JGBs to near the lowest level in recent
decades.
The dollar has crucial support for now from its 200-day
moving average at 78.63 yen.
The Australian dollar fell 0.3 percent to a six-month low of
$0.9673, after having fallen 1.3 percent on sharp
decline in oil and commodities prices on Wednesday.
Selling by Japanese accounts against the yen was also a
driver in its fall, with the Aussie/yen falling to a six-month
low of 76.26 yen.
Highlighting the impact of the gloomy global economic
outlook on commodities exporters and emerging markets, Brazil
cut interest rates to a record low of 8.50 percent.
