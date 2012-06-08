* Fed chief offers nothing new on immediate monetary
stimulus
* Lack of clear hint of stimulus hurt risk assets
* China rate cut spurs talk of weak Chinese data
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 8 The euro and commodity currencies
dropped on Friday, having seen gains sparked by a surprise
Chinese interest rate cut quickly evaporate after the U.S.
central bank offered no hint of imminent monetary stimulus.
Hedge funds were selling these currencies, with traders also
citing talk that Chinese economic data due at weekend could be
weak and that Beijing's easing might have been aimed at
pre-empting the grim news.
The euro fell 0.25 percent to $1.2526, retreating
from a two-week high of $1.2626 hit on Thursday in the wake of
Chinese rate cut, while the Australian dollar slid 0.35
percent to $0.9856.
That saw the dollar bounce off a two-week low against a
basket of major currencies. The dollar index was at
82.45, well off Thursday's trough of 81.911.
The dramatic turnaround came after Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke struck a decidedly different tone from his deputy,
who just hours before his congressional testimony, argued in
favor of monetary support.
Bernanke told Congress the Fed was closely monitoring
"significant risks" to the U.S. recovery from Europe's debt
crisis, disappointing those looking for him to lay out the
groundwork for a third round of large-scale Fed bond buying.
"Some people had high expectations on Bernanke, which he
didn't match. The shock would have been much larger if it had
not been for the Chinese rate cut," said Ayako Sera, market
economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
His comments overwhelmed a surprise move by China, which cut
borrowing costs by 25 basis points and gave banks additional
flexibility to set competitive lending and deposit rates to
combat faltering growth.
Traders, however, warned the rate cut could be a pre-emptive
move to soothe markets ahead of the release of a batch of key
Chinese data on Saturday, including inflation, retail sales and
industrial production.
Giving more credence to such talk, Shanghai shares
eased to two-month lows on Friday despite the easing,
undermining the Aussie and other risk-sensitive currencies.
TRADING ON CORRELATIONS
Also weighing on sentiment somewhat, the Fed released a
proposal that largely rejected pleas by the U.S. banking
industry to soften parts of an international agreement on higher
capital standards known as Basel III, some traders said.
As market players sell the euro/yen and the Aussie/yen as
proxy for risk in the currency market, the yen also firmed
against the dollar.
The U.S. dollar dropped 0.2 percent to 79.47 yen,
after hitting a two-week peak of 79.798 on Thursday. The euro
slipped 0.5 percent to 99.56 yen after brief foray
above 100 yen, where selling from Japanese exporters are
expected.
"The euro/yen and the Aussie/yen have strong correlation
with stocks. I think people will just trade on that sort of
correlations until we get a clearer picture on Greece," said
Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities,
referring to the country's election on June 17.
While central bank events hogged the headlines in the past
24 hours, the euro zone debt crisis continued to simmer in the
background with Spain's banking problems remaining the biggest
headache.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe was ready to act
to ensure stability in the euro zone as Spain's credit rating
was cut three notches by Fitch amid expectations it may soon
seek EU help for banks beset by bad debts.
"I do think Europe will take some actions. Merkel is saying
she is ready to act, which is a good sign. But right now, we
don't have any concrete plan," said Sera at Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust.
One bright spot was that Madrid managed to raise more than 2
billion euros at a bond auction, albeit at a high price,
soothing fears that it is being cut off from financial markets.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney, Antoni Slodkowski
in Tokyo and Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)