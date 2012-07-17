* Dollar under pressure ahead of Bernanke testimony
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, July 17 The dollar was stuck near
one-month lows against the yen on Tuesday as Tokyo markets
reopened after a holiday, with lukewarm U.S. retail sales for
June having bolstered hopes of further U.S. policy easing.
Traders are focusing their attention on the world's largest
economy ahead of the Federal Reserve's Chairman Ben Bernanke
testimony before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"The sell-off in the U.S. dollar and U.S. equities tell us
that investors are positioning for slightly more dovish comments
from Bernanke," said Kathy Lien, Managing Director of FX
Strategy for BK Asset Management.
"However, outside of overtly signaling the possibility of
more stimulus there's not much Bernanke can say or do that he
hasn't already," said Lien.
The dollar stood at 78.82 yen, barely changed from
late New York levels. Its support now rests at a June 15 low of
78.61 yen, while resistance looms at its 200-day moving average
at 79.05.
The Fed last month expanded efforts to keep long-term
interest rates low by announcing it would buy an additional $267
billion in long-term bonds while selling short-term securities
in a measure known as Operation Twist.
The central bank, however, held off from launching a third
round of outright bond purchases that would expand its balance
sheet, a form of stimulus known as quantitative easing.
The yen has also firmed against other currencies, including
the euro. The common currency, weakened by the euro zone debt
woes was near a six-week low on the Japanese unit, last fetching
96.65 yen.
Analysts said that the euro has become the funding currency
of choice after both German and Dutch two-year bond yields
turned negative
recently.
The strength of Germany's economy has made its highly-liquid
bonds a major safe haven from the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis and Dutch bonds have also enjoyed similar demand.
With the dollar on the defensive, the common currency
reversed some of its losses sustained versus the dollar after
weak U.S. retail sales, but Lien cautioned it was not the start
of a strong uptrend.
"The rally in the euro had nothing to do with the outlook
for the euro zone because the EUR/USD was trading in negative
territory before the U.S. retail sales report," she said.
The euro was last at $1.2268. It earlier fell as low
as $1.2175, not far from a two-year low hit last week.
Germany's Constitutional Court said on Monday it would not
rule until Sept. 12 on whether the euro zone's bailout fund --
the European Stability Mechanism -- and planned changes to the
region's budget rules are compatible with German
law.[D:nB4E8HB01C]
A report suggesting a change in the European Central Bank's
stance on how some bondholders could be treated under Spain's
bank bailout has put pressure on the single currency.
