By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, July 24 The embattled euro languished at
multi-year lows versus the yen and greenback on Tuesday, having
been dealt another setback after Moody's changed to negative its
outlook for Europe's biggest economy, Germany.
Moody's also turned negative on the Netherlands and
Luxembourg warning that Europe's top-rated nations may have to
increase support for indebted states such as Spain and Italy.
The news saw the euro give up about 30 pips to $1.2108
, not far off Monday's trough around $1.2067 -- a low not
seen since June 2010. The euro last stood at $1.2117.
Good support is seen at $1.2024, the 200-month moving
average, ahead of the psychological $1.2000. The next target is
the 2010 nadir around $1.1876.
Against the yen, the euro fetched 94.91, having
on Monday carved out a 12-year trough of 94.23.
"We anticipate to see fresh yearly lows in the EURUSD as
European policy makers struggle to restore investor confidence,"
said David Song, currency analyst at DailyFX.
"Spain is scheduled to auction three and six-month bills on
Tuesday, the outcome may highlight a greater threat for
contagion, and the ongoing turmoil in Europe may continue to sap
risk-taking behavior as the EU maintains a reactionary approach
in addressing the debt crisis."
High-beta currencies like the Australian dollar bore the
brunt of the rout in risk appetite, even underperforming the
euro.
They could come under more pressure if HSBC's July report on
the Chinese manufacturing sector, due at 0230 GMT, disappoints.
In June, China's factory sector contracted for an eighth
straight month, keeping alive worries of a hard economic landing
for the world's second biggest economy.
The Aussie was last at $1.0262, having fallen some 1.2
percent on Monday to be well off last week's peak of $1.0445.
With the euro on the defensive, the dollar hit a two-year
high against a basket of major currencies. The dollar index
was at 83.734, not far off the high of 83.999.
On the yen, the dollar bought 78.29, having slid to
an eight-week low just under 78.00 on Monday.
This week started off badly for risk assets as markets fear
Spain will be next to need a full bailout amid media reports
suggesting half a dozen regional authorities were ready to
follow Valencia in seeking financial support from Madrid.
Data on Monday showing Spain sank deeper into recession in
the second quarter only served to fuel those jitters.
Spanish bond yields jumped to euro-era highs on Monday, while
Italian yields also rose.
Greece will share centre stage with Spain on Tuesday as
inspectors from the international lenders return to Athens to
re-launch its stalled economic plan and decide whether to keep
the nation hooked up to a 130-billion-euro lifeline or let it go
bust.
