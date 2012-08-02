* Markets take aim at euro after Draghi fails to walk the
* Euro falls nearly 3 U.S. cents in choppy trade overnight
* Markets gearing up for U.S. jobs data at 1230 GMT
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Aug 3 The euro nursed heavy losses on
Friday, having suffered a major setback after the European
Central Bank disappointed markets by not backing up its vows to
defend the euro with immediate action.
But further losses may be limited for now as investors
retreat to the sidelines ahead of the closely watched U.S.
non-farm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT. Markets will also be
keeping an eye on HSBC's latest report on China's services PMI
at 0230 GMT.
The euro was at $1.2179, having skidded nearly three
cents to a one-week low around $1.2134 after the ECB indicated
it may start buying government bonds to lower crippling
borrowing costs for Spain and Italy, but not right now.
"The EUR/USD has taken it on the proverbial chin...following
the non-news that the European Central Bank did not have a bond
buying program in place," said Christopher Vecchio, currency
analyst at DailyFX.
The euro also fell sharply on the yen and even
lost ground against high-beta currencies like the Australian and
New Zealand dollars to reach fresh all-time
lows.
ECB President Mario Draghi indicated that any intervention
would not come before September - and only if governments
activated the euro zone's bail-out funds to join the ECB in
buying bonds.
He had set the bar very high last week by declaring that the
bank would do whatever it takes within its mandate to preserve
the euro. Even though hopes of any tangible action gradually
withered away in the leadup to Thursday's meeting, investors
still reacted swiftly and viciously.
The recent highs around $1.2390/2406 are likely to become
strong resistance for the euro, while initial support comes in
at the 25-month low of $1.2042 set last month. The 2010 trough
around $1.1876 also remains in play.
The euro's slump saw the dollar index bounce up to
83.332, from a four-week low of 82.198. Investors also sold the
Australian dollar against the greenback, knocking more than a
full cent off the currency. It was last at $1.0458,
well off Thursday's high of $1.0577.
The greenback, however, underperformed the yen, slipping to
78.24 from Thursday's high around 78.54.
Traders said markets are now bracing for the U.S. jobs data.
Analysts polled by Reuters generally expect the economy to have
created 100,000 jobs in July and the jobless rate to stay at 8.2
percent.
Any upside surprise could temper hopes of more stimulus from
the Federal Reserve, which earlier this week signalled it is
prepared to act unless the economy stages an unlikely comeback
in the next six weeks.
Such an outcome should give the dollar a boost. Conversely,
a weaker-than-expected jobs number will put the greenback under
fresh pressure.
