* Euro holding at multi-week highs, but off Monday's peak
* Lack of fresh impetus keeping markets subdued
* Aussie-dollar bulls eye RBA rate decision
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Aug 7 The euro and commodity currencies
held near multi-week highs on Tuesday, though a lack of fresh
news out of the euro zone and a dearth of major economic data
led to a draining of momentum from the market.
The single currency stood at $1.2386, having climbed
as far as $1.2444 on Monday, a high not seen since early July.
Against the yen, it bought 96.90, edging back
slightly from a one-month peak of 97.80.
"There was no news to provide a catalyst for a strong
sell-off or rally in FX," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a
note.
"But in the meantime, the markets will remain hostage to any
headlines out of the euro zone, especially with very little
economic news due out this week from the euro zone or United
States."
The ECB last week said may again start buying government
bonds to reduce crippling Spanish and Italian borrowing costs,
but details of exactly how it will stabilise the bloc's bond
markets have yet to be fleshed out.
Still, hopes the ECB will soon act sparked a global risk
rally since Friday. While that helped lift the euro and
high-beat currencies such as the Australian dollar, both the
safe-haven U.S. dollar and yen were hit hard.
The dollar index was at 82.314, having plumbed a
one-month trough of 82.087 on Monday. Against the yen, the
greenback fetched 78.24, staying well within its
prevailing 77.90 and 78.10 range.
Investors continued to favour commodity currencies, helping
push the Australian dollar to a near five-month high of $1.0594
overnight. It was last at $1.0560.
The key focus for Aussie-dollar bulls is the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) policy meeting, with a statement due at 0430
GMT. All 20 economists polled by Reuters expect the RBA to keep
the cash rate steady at 3.5 percent for a second month.
The RBA has indicated it is happy to sit back and see the
impact of past rate cuts before deciding on its next step. It
has lowered the cash rate by 125 basis points since November and
a recent run of upbeat data, including retail sales, suggested
those cuts were having a positive impact on the economy.
There has been speculation the RBA is uncomfortable with the
Aussie at such high levels given falling prices for key
commodity exports, and could hint at its unhappiness.
David Song, currency analyst at DailyFX, said the market is
also keeping an eye out on the RBA's assessment on China, which
is Australia's single largest export market.
"As China faces a greater threat for a 'hard-landing', the
slowing recovery in the world's second-largest economy may
prompt the RBA to strike a highly dovish tone for monetary
policy," he said.
Traders said a dovish-sounding RBA could take some of the
steam off the Aussie dollar and cement market expectations for
more cuts this year.
(Editing by Wayne Cole)