By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 14 The euro, swept higher by the
previous session's wave of short-covering, held onto most of its
gains in Asian trade on Tuesday but the market was cautious
ahead of euro zone and U.S. economic data.
Hopes for European Central Bank action next month and recent
weak economic data out of China prompted an unwinding of some
short euro positions, particularly against the Australian and
New Zealand dollars.
The euro's newfound strength may be tested later in the day
with the release of euro zone growth data, as well as GDP data
from France, Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands. Downbeat
readings could weigh on the euro, but might have the opposite
effect if they increase expectations of more aggressive action
by the ECB.
"The euro zone GDP data aren't expected to be good. Germany
will also release its report, and some are focusing on that
report, since that country has been weathering the crisis," said
Kimihiko Tomita, head of foreign exchange for State Street
Global Markets in Tokyo.
The euro zone's largest economy is expected to grow, with
economists polled by Reuters expecting on average a 0.2 percent
rise in German output. By contrast, the euro zone as a whole is
expected to show a contraction of 0.2 percent on the quarter,
following a flat first quarter.
The euro rose about 0.1 percent to $1.2345, up from
Monday's low around $1.2262 and moving back toward last week's
high of $1.2444 on the EBS trading platform. Against the
Japanese unit, it added 0.2 percent to 96.81 yen.
The European unit's overnight gains were particularly
apparent against its Antipodean counterparts. The euro was flat
against the kiwi after hitting a two-week high of NZ$1.5282
, and was up 0.1 percent to A$1.0519 against the
Aussie after surging nearly 1 percent to A$1.1755 on
Tuesday.
U.S. data will also take centre stage later in the session.
Retail sales figures for July will offer an important update on
how consumer demand fared at the start of the third quarter. The
U.S. will also release consumer price data..
Worse-than-expected figures would add to expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to stimulate the economy.
The bounce in the euro saw the dollar index dip to
82.376, retreating from a one-week high of 82.870 set on Friday.
The index was back below its 14-day moving average, now at
82.616.
The greenback fell 0.1 percent against the yen to 78.40
, but was still wedged tightly in the 78.00-78.80 range
that has held since late last month.
Investors also took profit in the Aussie against the U.S.
dollar, knocking it down 0.1 percent to $1.0519 from a
4-1/2 month high around $1.0612 reached last Thursday. Immediate
support is seen around $1.0500, followed by $1.0460, the 20-day
moving average.